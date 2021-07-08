Group Pinpoints Red Bank For Skateboard Park; Officials Find Swope Property Too Expensive

 Thursday, July 8, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A group is pinpointing Red Bank as the ideal location for a new local skateboard park.

Local artist Brent Sanders, who said he is "a 50-year-old skateboarder," said the group was eyeing a site near the firehall at the north end of town.

Officials said the property is not owned by the city, but the owner might be willing to sell.

Mr. Sanders said cement construction of the park might cost from $400,000 to $600,000. Adding lights would be another $300,000.

He said several firms around the country specialize in such parks.

Mr. Sanders said it would be free to use and no attendant would be needed so operation costs would be small.

Red Bank Commissioners expressed interest, but worried about the liability the city might face. City Attorney Arnie Stulce said there had been a similar proposal earlier and no action was taken due to the liability fear.

City of Chattanooga officials have been looking at a new skateboard site to replace the outdated one by Finley Stadium. A location was picked at the Riverwalk, but county officials objected, saying that was designed for more passive use.

In other action, members of the Swope family gave the city of Red Bank first dibs on 11 acres the family plans to sell. 

It was described as being high atop a bluff within the city limits.

The asking price is $1,980,000.

Commissioners said they felt that was too high. They said a property over twice that size had sold for $945,000.

 


