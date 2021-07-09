Man, 20, Shot While Traveling In Car On Moss Street On Thursday Night

A 20-year-old man was shot on Moss Street on Thursday night.

At approximately 8:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1300 block of Moss Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man party suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

It was learned that the victim was in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting at the vehicle, striking him. Investigators with the Violent Crime Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.