Air Conditioning Unit Electrical Short Causes Fire At East Ridge High School Tuesday Morning

An electrical short caused a fire in an air conditioning unit early Tuesday morning at East Ridge High School.

East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched at 7:39 a.m. to a reported commercial fire at the school.



Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke in the gym and one classroom. Crews located the fire origin in the classroom. The fire was extinguished. Crews then removed the smoke from the building.



Hamilton County EMS treated two employees at the scene for smoke inhalation and they were released.



Damage was contained to the AC unit.