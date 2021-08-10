 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

19-Year-Old Hiker Who Fell At Foot Of Mowbray Mountain Had To Be Carried 7 Miles By Rescuers

Tuesday, August 10, 2021
- photo by Captain Jake Weddington, Mowbray VFD

A 19-year-old hiker had to be carried seven miles from where he fell at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail (foot of Mowbray Mountain) on Tuesday afternoon.

A number of rescue units were on hand to assist the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department with rescue efforts.

According to Chief Chris Weddington, Mowbray VFD, at 4:30 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting the teen fell and suffered an ankle injury. Since the hiker could not walk, 53 first responders had to carry him through the rugged terrain out of the woods for approximately 7 miles.

Hamilton County EMS transported the injured hiker to a local hospital.

This rescue effort took three hours and 20 minutes.

Chief Weddington expressed his sincere thanks to all the responding agencies who assisted with the rescue efforts including Dallas Bay VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, Sequoyah VFD, Sale Creek BFD, Chattanooga FD, Signal Mountain FD and Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services.

- photo by Captain Jake Weddington, Mowbray VFD

