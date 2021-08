Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, JALON D

801 TUNNEL BLVD #D CHATTANOOGA, 374111548

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

ARMSTRONG, LEE JAMES

8675 TRADEWIND CIRCLE #301 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, TIANA

7820 TOWNSEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONS(POSS OF II HERION)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN

2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

CALFEE, KACI

109 HONEYCUTT DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

COSBY, AMANDA LYNN

2913 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---CRUIKSHANK, WESLEY SCOTT240 HAINES AVE Fairbanks, 997013636Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOMINECK, WILLIE JAMES3905 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---FORSTER, APRIL N267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FRANCISCO, DONALD EUGENE516 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON3909 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212100Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---HAWKINS, JOHN ROBERT9017 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---JANOW, JAMES EDGAR11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY21991 ALABAMA HWY 117 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONS(POSS OF SCH II HERION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LABROSSE, RACHEL E1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEFTWICH, MARCUS LEBRON II4709 ENTERPRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LLOYD, ANTHONY TYRONE220 CLIFTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155809Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MATIAS, ERIK F6614 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MAY, STEVE LEVENE10522 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE2806 S HAWTHORNE ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NOBLE, TALIAH L5010 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NORWOOD, AMANDA G2425 ASHMORE AVENUE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARKER, JONATHAN JAMAL2004 WILSON STB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---PEACE, RUSH A109 HONEYCUTT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SALES, WILLIE DEXTER838 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SNOW, THOMAS UVELL1909 DAISY ST Chattanooga, 374062439Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---STRICKLAND, ANDREA SHANILLE6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---THOMPSON, ANGELA DAPHANE440 ROBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37374Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMPSON, WILLIAM DAVID56 E LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE3852 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT