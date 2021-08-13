 Friday, August 13, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Nurses Urge Tennesseans To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Friday, August 13, 2021
Nurses across Tennessee say they are highly concerned about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state as campuses are opening for the fall semester and children in K-12 grades are returning to school. "Positivity rates and hospital admissions are rising in both rural and urban areas, and hospitals are still grappling with a nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic," officials said.  
 
“Nurses are reaching the end of their physical and emotional reserves.
Pediatric and adult ICU units are full,” said Tina Gerardi, MS, RN, executive director of the Tennessee Nurses Association. “The public is tired of this, nurses are tired of this, and something has to change to bring relief from the increasing cases and hospitalizations across the state.” 
 
"A clear pattern has emerged of unvaccinated people contracting COVID-19 across all parts of the state. Recent estimates from the Tennessee Health Department show that over 98 percent of COVID-19 deaths and 97 percent of hospitalizations are now among the unvaccinated," officials said.
 
“We are asking Tennesseans to do their part to help beat the virus and bring relief to a stressed healthcare system,” said Ms. Gerardi. “If you can get vaccinated, get it as soon as possible. The virus is real and raging across our state. COVID-19 vaccines are proven to reduce the spread of the virus and the severity of the illness if someone does contract COVID-19.”
 
Officials said, "Current vaccines are also still effective against the Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly in Tennessee. TNA has seen several large healthcare employers across the state mandate vaccinations for their employees. TNA highly encourages all nurses to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 
 
"As case numbers near where they were during last year’s summer surge, nurses are asking Tennesseans to continue wearing masks while indoors, practice physical distancing, wash their hands often and above all to get vaccinated. Something has to give - getting vaccinated is an essential component to helping stop the spread as we enter the school season."

August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center and he called the police. Police were able to recover the firearm and turned it into the property section. The firearm was a Dickerson .38 pistol with two spent rounds and four live rounds ... (click for more)

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response (3)

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our South Is Under Siege

On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)

Mocs Welcome Five Inductees Into Hall Of Fame

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2021 UTC Athletics Hall of Fame today. Five members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2021 Class includes student-athletes who were trailblazers in their sport, enjoyed long professional careers, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)


