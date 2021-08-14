Mayes Found Guilty Of Murder Of Willie Bacon Near The Community Kitchen

A Hamilton County Criminal Court Jury has found Jamaal Mondrew Mayes guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction.

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle said Mayes shot and killed Willie Bacon on Baldwin Street, near the Community Kitchen, on Nov. 5, 2017.



Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis, co-counsel for the prosecution, will be asking the court to sentence the defendant as a persistent offender - based upon his prior record. He will be facing a minimum of 40 years without parole eligibility, she said.





Mayes has been previously convicted of attempted rape of a child, attempted second-degree murder, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

The defendant had recently been released from prison at the time of the offense.



A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 11.