Arrest Made In April 1 Shooting Of Man, 44

An arrest has been made in an April 1 shooting of a 44-year-old man.

Trevon Marquiz Ward, 29, was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

On April 1 at approximately 6:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was unable to provide officers with a location of the incident and, as a result, officers were unable to locate a crime scene.

He was taken to the Silverdale Detention Facility.