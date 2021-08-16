School Board Gets Moving On Expedited Superintendent Search Focusing On Local Candidate

The County School Board on Monday night voted to begin an expedited search for a new superintendent with a focus on finding a local candidate.

The board approved an RFP going out to superintendent search firms, who will be asked to give quotes on vetting internal candidates as well as, if necessary, handling a broader search. The firms will be given just over a week to respond.

The ongoing schedule includes reviewing the list of candidates on Sept. 2, interviewing candidates on Sept. 9, and voting on finalists on Sept. 16.

Board member Rhonda Thurman wanted to go even faster. She said involvement with a search firm was "playing games."

She said, "Why should we have to hire an outside firm to come in and vet someone that we have already vetted? Why don't we go ahead and do this?"

Ms. Thurman said, "There's at least one (internal) candidate. Some say two. I don't know why we need to do all of this."

She said earlier she favors Justin Robertson, chief operating officer, for superintendent.

Joe Smith, another board member, commented, "Rhonda has a lot of wisdom in what she says."

Ms. Thurman voted no on the search firm, while Mr. Smith, Joe Wingate, Marco Perez, Tucker McClendon and Tiffanie Robertson were in favor. Absent were James Brent Walker, Jenny Hill and Karitsa Mosley Jones.

Bryan Johnson, after serving a four-year term, announced recently he was getting out of education. The former Clarksville, Tn., resident was hired after the board conducted an extensive search process.