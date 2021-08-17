Unpopular Vehicle Emissions Program Finally Ending In Tennessee

The unpopular vehicle emissions program in several Middle Tennessee counties as well as Hamilton County is finally ending after approval was given by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA’s ruling becomes effective on Sept. 16 and emissions testing will no longer be required beginning Jan. 14, 2022.

The ruling also affects Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. Davidson County has chosen to continue its testing program.

In counties where vehicle emissions testing is ending, persons registering their vehicles on or before Jan. 13, 2022 will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. Residents in those counties who register after Jan. 13, 2022 will not have to undergo vehicle emissions testing.

Rep. Mike Carter had led in the passage of a bill that was signed in 2018 by then-Governor Bill Haslam to halt the program. However, approval was still needed from the EPA.

Rep. Carter's widow, Joan Carter, who is filling his seat on an interim basis, said the EPA approval actually happened several months ago but it just went on the Federal Register on Tuesday morning.

Rep. Joan Carter said, "I wish Mike were here to receive the news that the vehicle emissions testing program is finally ending.



"This was something he worked very hard on for many years.



"Ending a federal program is never easy, even a program like emissions testing that has outlived its usefulness. Over the years, more fuel and energy efficient cars on the road made the program largely obsolete. Worse still, the program was a regressive tax on Tennesseans who could least afford to pay it. It wasn’t the nine dollar fee, it was the hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars in repair costs associated with getting a light turned off that often had nothing to do with emissions.



"There were other costs associated with this program too. Police officers told us about stopping people who couldn’t afford to get their tag renewed. Single mother’s, students, retirees, don’t stop driving to the grocery store, to class, to doctors appointments, because of an expired tag. They just risk it.



"I’d like to thank Senator Watson, Leader Lamberth, TDEC, and all the great people across Tennessee who worked so hard to get this done.



"Mike would be very proud."

Senator Bo Watson said, “This is a huge win for the people of Hamilton County. The emissions testing has been an unfair burden on all taxpayers in Hamilton County, but particularly our poorest residents, who are forced to remedy auto issues they can’t afford. The testing no longer served a purpose as most modern vehicles are aligned with emissions standards.

"Rep. Carter and I worked relentlessly to end this now needless government program, and I’m pleased the EPA has finally given the go ahead to wind it down in Hamilton County. My only regret is that Rep. Carter did not live to see this day.”

“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”

“Emission testing is not only time-consuming for taxpayers, but also completely unnecessary,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said. “Today’s vehicles are environmentally cleaner than ever before and Tennessee’s air quality is exceptional. I’m very proud we have finally eliminated this obsolete test that put a terrible burden on lower income families and small business owners by forcing them to pay for needless repairs.”

"Finally we will see an end to the unnecessary stress, long waits and financial burdens placed on hardworking families in Williamson, Sumner, Rutherford, Hamilton and Wilson counties where emissions testing is required,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, said. “This action puts in motion the legislation our General Assembly passed in 2018 to end emissions testing and I appreciate the efforts of all of our legislators and state officials who have worked hard to end this burdensome requirement."

Those who have questions regarding the elimination of vehicle emissions testing may visit the TDEC website.

The notation on the Federal Register says:

AGENCY:

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

ACTION:

Supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking.

SUMMARY:

Through this supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking (“supplemental proposal” or “SNPRM”), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking public comment on the Agency's additional and clarified technical rationale related to the proposed approval of Tennessee's February 26, 2020, state implementation plan (SIP) revisions requesting the removal of Tennessee's motor vehicle inspection and maintenance (I/M) program requirements for Davidson, Sumner, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee (also known as the Middle Tennessee Area) and Hamilton County (also known as the Chattanooga Area), from the federally-approved SIP. Specifically, EPA proposes to affirm that the Hamilton County and Middle Tennessee areas would continue to attain and maintain the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS or standards) after removal of the I/M program, and to rely on an emissions inventory comparison to inform its determination that both areas would continue to attain and maintain the ozone and carbon monoxide (CO) NAAQS. EPA is further proposing to conclude that the removal of the I/M program will not interfere with other states' ability to attain and maintain the 2008 ozone NAAQS under the good neighbor provision of the Clean Air Act (CAA or Act) and providing additional information related to that conclusion. EPA is now taking comment on the use of this comparison and additional information in this supplemental proposal.