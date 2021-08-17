City Council Members Appear Favorable To Multi-Use Fields At Montague Park

City Council members appear favorable to allowing 13 acres of Montague Park to be used for multi-use fields under the CFC soccer group - despite opposition from some involved with the adjacent Sculpture Fields.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "I think it's great for art and life to be together. I may get some letters, but I don't care."

Chairman Chip Henderson spoke about a possible buffer between the two. Councilwoman Berz said, "Don't separate it too much."

Officials said there is already a 20-foot berm separating the two uses.

A multi-use path is planned on the 13 acres, including a section that would lead over to the Sculpture Gardens, which occupies 32 acres.

Vice Chairman Ken Smith wanted to make sure that the fields will be available for sports other than soccer at times.

The City Council on Aug. 24 will consider a resolution allowing Chattanooga FC to proceed with constructing the facilities off E. 23rd Street.

The lease says there will be two fields; each field will be, at a minimum, 210’ x 320’. The playing surface will be grass or synthetic turf. If synthetic turf is utilized, it must be replaced, at expense of the CFC, when the surface is determined to no longer be safe or in a usable condition. The fields, grass or synthetic, are to be constructed to American Society for Testing and Materials standards.



One grass field will be 210’ x 320’. This is an existing field that will be improved and maintained.



Officials said with support from U.S. Soccer Foundation, a state of the art lighting system will

be installed. The lighting will be installed in a manner that will limit intrusion to neighboring properties, it was stated.



CFC will be responsible for landscaping and beautification of the entire leased premises



There will be an asphalt parking area that will provide a minimum of 180 spaces as well as concessions and a restroom facility.



A pavilion is to be constructed at a later date. With the exception of the pavilion, all site construction shall be completed by July 1, 2024.