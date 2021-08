Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, JOHNNY LEE

555 FRANKLIN ST. JACKSONVILLE, 32234

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALTAZAR, ALEX PEREZ

3700 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROOKS, JASMINE NICOLE

7710 E BRAINERD RD Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH

1264 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CHIVALA, MURJANI H

321 HAWLEY ST ROCHESTER, 14611

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CLARK, KEONTAE

7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2619 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

---

FORTSON, AMANDA NICOLE

1060 N CEDAR LN FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSS OF MARIJUANA

---

GADDIE, DANNY BRYANT

6190 DEEP CANYON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GILES, AARON SCOTT

2315 Daisy St Chattanooga, 374062560

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GRAHAM, CALEB CURTIS

806 FORRESTDALE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

2004 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JONES, DARRYL RENWICK

4004 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

GAMBLING PROMOTION

---

LAWRANCE, DESI CENTILL

4705 ENTERPRISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

LEWIS, KELLY LYNDON

172 AETNA HILL ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

MARTIN, RAYFIELD JR

2016 CUTIS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE5306 WEAVER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCDANIEL, PATRICIA3859 AGAWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA27 GREGORY LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, TRAMESHIONA Q1020 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101257Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NICHOLSON, TIMOTHY KANE18 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE841 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN3301 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF HEROIN---REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---SIMCOX, BRIAN KEITH515 LAKEVIEW DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SPENCE, TONY MARTIZE1805 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---THOMPSON, ALEX CLARK937 KENNINGTON HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37473Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF OXYCONTIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINES FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---WELLINGTON, CHARITA SUSIE1802 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---WOODS, MARSHA EVETTE4004 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLING PROMOTIONGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD