County Commission Approves $25,000 Raise For Sheriff, But It Will Not Apply To Hammond

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 6-3 to approve a $25,000 raise for the Hamilton County sheriff, but it will not apply to the current sheriff, Jim Hammond.

Instead, it will take effect Sept. 1, 2022, when the next sheriff takes office.

Sheriff Hammond, who had asked that the increase also apply to him, said he was "extremely disappointed" by the commission action.

He said other sheriffs across the state had been asking why he was low in comparison to other sheriffs in larger counties.

Sheriff Hammond makes $149,068.

The next sheriff will get 95 percent of the pay of the county mayor. At the current level that would be $174,086. The 95 percent of the county mayor rate is the highest allowed under current state law.

Sheriff Hammond said in recent months he had taken on the task of running the Silverdale jail and closing the downtown jail.

Commissioner Greg Martin said those who run for office "when they sign up they know the pay. To change it in mid term is not the best thing to do."

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said before giving the Hammond raise that more needed to be done to up deputy pay.

Voting for the raise to 95 percent of the county mayor pay starting with the next sheriff were Commissioners Tim Boyd, Sabrena Smedley, Warren Mackey, David Sharpe and Chip Baker. Opposed were Commissoners Fairbanks, Martin and Katherlyn Geter.

\