4 More Die From COVID In Hamilton County And 264 New Cases; 60 In ICU; Tennessee Has 27 More Deaths

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Hamilton County had 264 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 50,995.

There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 537 in the county. It is reported they were two men and two women, all white, two age 61-70 and two age 71-80.

There are 220 patients hospitalized and 60 are in intensive care units. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 108 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 47,792, which is 94 percent. There are 2,666 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 963,647 Wednesday with 5,478 new cases. There were 27 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,045, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,449 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 107 more than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.752 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 899,589, which is 93 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,471 cases, up 11; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  16,729 cases, up 81; 158 deaths

Grundy County: 1,981 cases, up 5; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,695 cases, up 34; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,572 cases, up 9; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,341 cases, up 11; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 4,891 cases, up 46; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,973 cases, up 9; 30 deaths

Knox County: 56,503 cases, up 261; 675 deaths

Davidson County: 98,590 cases, up 495; 984 deaths

Shelby County: 115,270 cases, up 890; 1,790 deaths, up 7

 

 


August 18, 2021

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System announces changes to the visitation policy in an effort to curb community spread and protect staff, patients, and the community at large. Beginning Wednesday, all Erlanger ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked and abandoned at the YMCA. At the time of the accident report, the woman's vehicle came back not stolen. * * * A man on Calhoun Avenue told police his neighbor did accidental damage ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,962 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches 1,005,806 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 69,594, which is an increase of 43 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,431 ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

I have an appointment today to get my third shot of the Moderna vaccine. That’s right, my third. My fate is that I am “immunocompromised,” which means my immune system that thwarts diseases isn’t quite as sporty as some other people. When the CDC urged that all of us “compromised” get the third dose of the COVID vaccine after I got my first two does in February, I have jumped at ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder, ... (click for more)


