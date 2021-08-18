4 More Die From COVID In Hamilton County And 264 New Cases; 60 In ICU; Tennessee Has 27 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 264 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 50,995.



There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 537 in the county. It is reported they were two men and two women, all white, two age 61-70 and two age 71-80.

There are 220 patients hospitalized and 60 are in intensive care units. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 108 Hamilton County inpatients.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 47,792, which is 94 percent. There are 2,666 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 963,647 Wednesday with 5,478 new cases. There were 27 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,045, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,449 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 107 more than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.752 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 899,589, which is 93 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,471 cases, up 11; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 16,729 cases, up 81; 158 deaths



Grundy County: 1,981 cases, up 5; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,695 cases, up 34; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,572 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,341 cases, up 11; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,891 cases, up 46; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,973 cases, up 9; 30 deaths



Knox County: 56,503 cases, up 261; 675 deaths



Davidson County: 98,590 cases, up 495; 984 deaths



Shelby County: 115,270 cases, up 890; 1,790 deaths, up 7