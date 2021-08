Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL M

7105 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST

298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, BOBBY LEE

2538 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BOLICK, TERESA L

2907 KIRKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE

11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

BRADFORD, JAMES HUNTER

8753 MCKENZIE FARM DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRYANT, JEREL DEWAYNE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA SHANA

1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

10945 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAESCAPEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---DOMINGO-ORDONEZ, SAMUEL2213 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOTSON, CHARLES AUTRY8309 LANEHAM DR HOUSTON, 77075Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TEXAS)---FIALLOS, ROBERTO CARLOS2208 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN OKALOOSA COUNTY FLOR---GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON4642 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITY---GRIFFIN, MATTHEW MILTON7713 DIAMONDHEAD DR OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMAR321 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB4112 E STUMP ST EAST RIDGE, 374122236Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HODGES, FREDDIE LEE3624 SALUDA ST Chattanooga, 374061642Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOLLAND, ANDREW D1011 GADD RD APT 117 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HONORE, JOSHUA LAMARTINE8646 TRADEWIND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE103 NEWBY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUGHES, MEGAN DIANAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ISHAM, JAMES DILLON420 HANNAH DR TEMPLE, 30179Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, KEVIN A1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JUMP, DARRIN WAYNE4813 BLUE BELL AVE Ooltewah, 373639068Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---KILGORE, DANIELLE N1618 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTEXTING WHILE DRIVING---KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAELW1222 PIKEVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LIVARCHUK, VENIAMIN251 OLD TUNNEL HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LONG, JESSICA L793 KNOTTY PINE LN DUFF, 37729Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MALONE, MONTAE DERRON2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCGRAW, KAYLEIGH ANGEL306 PEARL ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN6752 W ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 307472358Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge2ND OFFENSE DUIIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---MCMILLAN, BRADLEY A5820 ATKINS RD KNOXVILLE, 379186009Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN1627 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,0VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MURRAY, TIMOTHY JOHN340 FAUNA CT ATLANTA, 30350Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ORR, ANTONIO MARQUITE2704 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKS, GEORGE SAMUEL1961 IGOU CROSSING FR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH7612 SNOWHILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PLATTEN, SEAN PATRICK727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POWELL, NICOLE PAIGE418 RED BIRD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN4044 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY8510 OAK VIEW DR Chattanooga, 374214375Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA2506 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAFFORD, POLLY7255 LEE HWY APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TALLEY, JOSHUA ADAM2010 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER LAJUAN905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---TRELOAR, DYLAN T7434 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TURNER, BRESHA J4727 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VALLE, ROGELIO2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VELASQUEZ, LLEIMI S3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL2705 STONE TRACE DR Chattanooga, 374211194Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WOODLEY, SEAN DEMETRIC3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)