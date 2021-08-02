 Monday, August 2, 2021 81.0°F   smoke   Smoke

TMA Leaders Call On Tennesseans And Health Care Professionals To Get Vaccinated

Monday, August 2, 2021

The Tennessee Medical Association issued a statement Monday encouraging Tennesseans who have not received a COVID vaccination to do so. This is vital, as Tennessee’s vaccination rate is below the national average and 96 percent of all new cases in Tennessee are among unvaccinated individuals, said officials. 

Here is the statement: 

"The Tennessee Medical Association fully supports the vaccination of Tennesseans against the COVID-19 virus. These vaccines are a means to protect our citizenry and greatly enhance one's ability to fend off potentially grave health implications from the Delta variant.

"We implore those Tennesseans who have not received a COVID vaccination to do so immediately. This simple task may be the difference between a few days of fever and fatigue versus a few weeks in the hospital, permanent disability, or even death. And to those responsible for taking care of patients, it is your duty to protect yourself as well as your patients.

"Tennessee remains below the national trend with only 39.1 percent of Tennesseans fully vaccinated. Most recent data available show that 96 percent of all new cases in Tennessee are among unvaccinated individuals and 96.9 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated individuals.

"Last year, we did not have a vaccine to offer our patients to combat the viral spread and lessen the effects of COVID. Now we do.  Becoming fully immunized cuts a person's risk of COVID-19 by sevenfold.  The risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is lessened twentyfold while potential for negative side effects of the vaccines is minimal."


August 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Dispute Is Handled Amicably At Lee Highway Nail Salon; Report Unfounded That Woman Was Disrobing On Rossville Boulevard

August 2, 2021

Collegedale Will Keep Lowered Certified Rate As Its Tax Rate

August 2, 2021

Red Bank Commissioners Considering Resolution For A 21-Cent Tax Increase Above New Certified Tax Rate


A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee ... (click for more)

The new certified property tax rate for the city of Collegedale was accepted by the board of commissioners as the property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022. Due to higher assessments of property ... (click for more)

Red Bank Commissioners are to consider a 21-cent property tax increase above the new certified tax rate. The possible tax rise is due to be discussed at a commission work session on Tuesday ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Dispute Is Handled Amicably At Lee Highway Nail Salon; Report Unfounded That Woman Was Disrobing On Rossville Boulevard

A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee only did half the work she needed and she did not want to pay for the work done to her nails. The employee said she only wanted the woman to pay for the work done to her feet. Both ladies ... (click for more)

Collegedale Will Keep Lowered Certified Rate As Its Tax Rate

The new certified property tax rate for the city of Collegedale was accepted by the board of commissioners as the property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022. Due to higher assessments of property in Collegedale in the recent reappraisals, the tax rate was lowered. This will offset the increase in property values so that the city will receive the same tax revenue that was received ... (click for more)

Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In August

With some glorious rain in July, my garden is amazingly green and lush going into the hottest month of the year. And, whoa! What’s this: in the first week of August the temps aren’t expected to top 90 degrees and ample rain is forecast. During the month of July, we have had 4.71 inches of rain, where 4.77 is our normal. But for the year, we are three inches above normal which assures ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Hold On For 1-1 Tie At Home

The Red Wolves welcomed Forward Madison FC to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a match that had huge early season implications for both sides. Carl Craig and Forward Madison looked to vault themselves into fifth place with a rare road victory. On the other bench, Manager Jimmy Obleda and the Red Wolves looked to remain unbeaten at home, with a win vaulting themselves to the ... (click for more)

Lee University Adds Dalton Chuba To Golf Roster

Lee University Director of Golf John Maupin has announced the signing of transfer Dalton Chuba to the 2021 class. “Dalton is a great add for our program,” said Maupin. His commitment to golf is evident, and it’s his own hard work that has brought this opportunity about. In Dalton, we have someone that is improving at a rapid rate and who’s game is very much trending in the right ... (click for more)


