Woman, 51, Shot And Killed At Residence On Daisy Dallas Road

A woman was shot and killed at a residence on Daisy Dallas Road on Thursday afternoon.

She was identified as Tina Holmes, 51.

At 5:12 pm., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 8600 Block of Daisy Dallas Road on a report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 5:14 pm.

Upon arriving at the residence, deputies found Ms. Holmes deceased.

Her body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are working closely with the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.