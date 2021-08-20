Fire Knocked Down Quickly At Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home

A quick response and fire attack kept flames from spreading in a building on the campus of Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home on Friday afternoon.

The call came out at 1:46 p.m. to 6623 Lee Highway and firefighters found fire in the basement of the structure that contains the commissary and several cottages.

Thankfully, everyone had safely evacuated the structure.

Crews worked fast and had the blaze under control by 2:05 p.m., within minutes of arriving on scene and establishing firefighting operations. There were heavy smoke conditions so they started overhaul with ventilation to clear the building. They also made sure there was no extension.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation. One cat was rescued. There were no injuries.

Due to the heat, firefighters were rotated in and out and extra companies were brought to the scene for staffing. Hamilton County EMS monitored firefighters’ vitals.

City fire officials said, "Thanks to our mutual aid partners for manning our stations while everyone worked this fire. Responding companies/agencies: Quint 6, Quint 8, Quint 21, Squad 13, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift), CFD Operations Chief, CFD Special Operations Chief, CFD Safety Chief, Hamilton County EMS, CFD Supply, CPD and East Ridge Squad 1."



