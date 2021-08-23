Cleveland City School System Goes To 3-Tiered COVID Approach

Beginning Monday, Cleveland City Schools will implement a tiered approach in addition to other mitigation efforts to combat COVID spread within the schools.

CCS will look at three criteria when navigating the tiered approach. If two of the three criterias are met, CCS will move to the next tier. The three criteria are as follows:

1. Are 10 percent or more of all students at a specific school absent?

2. Does one percent of the student enrollment at a specific school have a confirmed active COVID-19 case?

3. Do we have confirmed linked cases in a specific school?

The CCS Mitigation Tiers can be found here.

School Director Dr. Russell Dyer also said that Cleveland Schools are not planning on closing and mask mandates are not in place.

