Davis Says Bradley Hospitals Overwhelmed As COVID Cases Reach 1,089; Asks Residents To Get Vaccinated

Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis on Tuesday urged county residents to get vaccinated as he said the local Active COVID Case Count in Bradley County had reached 1,089.

He said, "As cases continue to rise the Bradley County Mayor’s Office is asking citizens to do all they can to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors.

"Continue to follow the 4 steps:

1. Wash your hands regularly.

2. Avoid crowds when possible.

3. Stay 6’ apart.

4. Wear a mask

"COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on nearly every aspect of our daily lives. We must work together if we ever hope to put the worst of this pandemic behind us.

“People need to be vaccinated,” County Mayor Davis stated.

He noted that the FDA has finally approved the Pfizer vaccine, with indications that other brands will soon be approved as well.

County Mayor Davis said, "The vaccine is not 100 percent effective and was never promised to be. Numbers and studies show it is nearly 90 percent effective in preventing the virus totally, and of those few who are vaccinated and still test positive, 95 percent those are less likely to be hospitalized for extended treatment.

He said, "The idea that 75 percent of those in the hospital have been vaccinated is simply not true. We are not seeing large numbers of those who have been vaccinated being admitted to our local hospitals. Vaccinated individuals who do get admitted are typically those in the higher risk category, and do not require intensive treatment or the assistance of a ventilator.

"The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of our community. Those in the healthcare sector have been hardest hit. The lack of qualified healthcare professionals has begun to compound the problem.

“We are short staffed, and our EMS employees are terribly overworked. We are doing our best to get to every call, and care for every patient who needs us.

"Our local hospitals are facing the same challenges. Understaffed and overworked, the nurses and doctors are overwhelmed with the increase in COVID-19 patients coming through the doors.



"The snowball effect of the backup at local hospitals creates another challenge as well. Bradley County EMS personnel are often delayed from taking other important calls because they are waiting for beds to open up or hospital staff to become available.

“We have ambulances waiting for long periods of time at the hospital, trying to offload patients and cannot because there is no space, or no one to care for them. No one is to blame. We are in this situation together.

"The public can help by taking steps other than calling 911 or going directly to the hospital.

"If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you should first be tested. Tests can be performed at most area pharmacies, walk-in clinics, or your primary care physician’s office. If you test positive, do not immediately call an ambulance, or go to the emergency room.

"First, consult with your primary care physician or Walk-In clinic. They will assess your overall health, risk category, as well as important vital signs such as the oxygen level in your body. They may treat your symptoms with over the counter or other prescription medications. In more serious cases, they may refer you to the hospital for more extensive treatment.

“We are asking the public not to make the hospital or ambulance their first call. Our system is overwhelmed with patients who could very likely be seen and effectively treated by a doctor or urgent care facility outside of the hospital.”