Fleischmann Hits Move Toward "Socialist $4 Trillion Tax-And-Spend Spree"

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann hit the action of House Democrats voting to proceed with consideration of their "socialist $4 trillion tax-and-spend spree."

He said, “While Americans are trapped in Afghanistan, and working-Americans are having their paychecks eaten up by runaway inflation, Congressional Democrats showed today that they are more concerned with forcing their radical agenda on the American People.

This disastrous bill adds trillions to our debt, provides mass amnesty to illegal immigrants, increases inflation, and weakens our military.

"Congress and the Biden Administration should be working on rescuing all Americans in Afghanistan, ending the illegal migration crisis at the southern border, and stopping inflation – not forcing socialism on the American People.

"I will continue to strongly oppose Democrats’ radical agenda to transform America.”