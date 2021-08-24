 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fleischmann Hits Move Toward "Socialist $4 Trillion Tax-And-Spend Spree"

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann hit the action of House Democrats voting to proceed with consideration of their "socialist $4 trillion tax-and-spend spree."

He said, “While Americans are trapped in Afghanistan, and working-Americans are having their paychecks eaten up by runaway inflation, Congressional Democrats showed today that they are more concerned with forcing their radical agenda on the American People.

This disastrous bill adds trillions to our debt, provides mass amnesty to illegal immigrants, increases inflation, and weakens our military.

"Congress and the Biden Administration should be working on rescuing all Americans in Afghanistan, ending the illegal migration crisis at the southern border, and stopping inflation – not forcing socialism on the American People.

"I will continue to strongly oppose Democrats’ radical agenda to transform America.”



City Council Delays Action On Move To Cut Division II Of City Court

The City Council has delayed action on a move to delete Division II of City Court after City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised a number of City Court issues. But it is expected to be approved in several weeks. At the close of a long discussion, Councilwoman Coonrod said she would support a resolution by Chairman Chip Henderson to do away with the division after the term of ... (click for more)

2 More From Hamilton County Die From COVID, 331 New Cases; Tennessee Cases Top 1,000,000

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 41-50 and the other was age 61-70 or older. There are 226 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Fifteen more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Two Samaritans Met

The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Bible’s Gospel of Luke. (Luke 10:25–37) Per Wikipedia, it is about “a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. First a Jewish priest and then a Levite comes by, but both avoid the man. Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveler. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Just 9 Days From Opener With Bowling Green

Tennessee football's countdown to kickoff has reached single digits as the Volunteers are nine days from opening the 2021 campaign under the Thursday night lights against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. After the 17th practice of preseason camp Tuesday morning, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players met with local media to discuss UT's preparation for the season opener. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Transfer Portal Has Helped, Hurt Vols

Although Tennessee hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback, the Vols aren’t lacking for candidates. Taking head coach Josh Heupel at his word, he’s still evaluating Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey and will let the competition play out at least through the week. Heupel didn’t seem hard-pressed by the QB decision on Monday, even with the football season opener against ... (click for more)


