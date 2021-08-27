Hamilton County Has 422 New COVID Cases With Record 78 COVID Patients In ICU And 256 Hospitalized; 3 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 422 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 53,576.



There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 551 in the county. It is reported there were two women and one man, two white and one black, one age 41-50, one age 51-60 and one age 61-70.

There are a record number, 256, patients hospitalized and a record number, 78, are in intensive care units. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 49,765, which is 93 percent. There are 3,260 active cases.