Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, August 30, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination And Testing Site Closed Aug. 31 Due To Inclement Weather

Department Of Education's Office For Civil Rights Opens Investigations In 5 States For Prohibitions Of Universal Indoor Masking

Home Video Showed Man Shooting Multiple Rounds On Booth Road


Due to expected inclement weather, the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at the Tennessee Riverpark will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday. The Health Department’s ... (click for more)

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights on Monday opened directed investigations in five states exploring whether statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking discriminate ... (click for more)

The suspect in a July shooting on Booth Road is now in custody after home video was located that police said shows him firing multiple shots. Adrian Johnson, 20, is facing attempted criminal ... (click for more)



Opinion

Skipper Fairbanks Had A Big Heart

May God bless all of Skipper's family, friends, and associates with comfort and peace. May you all have the best of memories, because Skipper gave so many people a bunch of them. Skipper was at all the Red Bank High School reunions until COVID struck. I had the pleasure of escorting my mama to those reunions after my father's passing in 2016. Those were some fun times with a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fonz" Wrote His Obit

I’ll admit I did not know David Alfonso very well, but I knew him. Back in the day when I would run into him in this press box or that, he was “Fonz” and I was ‘Ex.” We were members of the small fraternity of sports writers who would be drawn to the same football games across the South. He worked for the Tampa Tribune, same as my fellow jokester Tom McEwen, so we knew one another ... (click for more)

Sports

Pat Ryan, "Big Orange Countdown" Debut On Vol Network Thursday

Thursday celebrates the start of a new era of Tennessee football and also marks a new era on the Vol Radio Network. Former Vol and NFL quarterback Pat Ryan takes over the prestigious analyst role this season after legendary VFL Tim Priest retired earlier this summer. Ryan, only the fourth color analyst in the Vol Network's 72-year history, teams with play-by-play announcer Bob Kesling ... (click for more)

3,284 With Undergraduate Degrees Playing Football This Season

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame today released a list of 3,284 student-athletes who have already earned their undergraduate degrees and will be playing college football this fall while pursuing second diplomas. This season marks the fourth year the NFF has compiled the list of graduated players. “The National Football Foundation takes great pride ... (click for more)


