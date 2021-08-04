 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bradley County COVID Cases "Up To Number Not Seen Since May Of 2021"

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Bradley County officials said Wednesday that the active COVID-19 current case count "shows that Bradley County numbers have risen to a level not seen since May of 2021."

The latest count from the Tennessee Department of Health puts the number of active cases in Bradley County at 331. This number represents an additional 40 new cases in one day alone.

Weekly counts have doubled for the last three weeks as the rise in new cases trends upward. Hospitalization numbers are also tracking very closely with this trend.

On what is causing the surge in new cases, officials said, "It is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for the increase, but common sense would point to a few possible reasons why. The emergence of new variants of the original COVID-19 virus is likely to be the primary reason for our spike in numbers. These new variants can be more contagious and spread more easily than previous versions.

"Another reason may be the lack of attention paid to prevention. As our numbers began to drop just a few months ago, life appeared to return to 'normal'. This undoubtedly resulted in a false sense of security and a deviation from the precautions necessary to stop the spread.

"This is an excellent time to revisit the Four Steps:

1. Wash your hands.

2. Avoid crowds when possible.

3. Stay six feet apart.

4. Wear a mask

On whether there will be a mask mandate in Bradley County, officials said, "The governor has given no indication he will institute a mask mandate and has not taken steps to give authority to local officials to mandate one either. There was not a mandate in Bradley County earlier in the pandemic, and there is no plan to institute one in the future."

On whether there will be a vaccine mandate in Bradley County, it was stated, "No authority or directive has been given to state or local officials to mandate or require the vaccine. Organizations and businesses may be choosing to implement their own requirements, but there is no such mandate or requirement from the county level.

"Only roughly 30 percent of the Bradley County population has been vaccinated, and we continue to encourage those who are willing and able to be vaccinated to do so."

County Mayor Gary Davis said, “It is frustrating and disturbing to watch important issues regarding public health become so politically polarizing. I trust the people of Bradley County to do the right thing and choose what is best for themselves when considering wearing a mask or to get the vaccine.

“I do not believe it is the job of government to mandate or require what those choices should be.”


August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session that had the mayor repeatedly asking members of the audience to refrain from speaking out. Billy Cannon, an appointee of Commissioner Ed LeCompte on the Red Bank Planning Commission, recently ... (click for more)

Bonny Oaks State Driver’s License Office Closed Through Aug. 13; County Clerk's Office Can Perform Some Driver Services

County Clerk Bill Knowles said he has received word that the Bonny Oaks State Driver’s License Office is closed through Aug.13 due to an exposure of COVID. However, the State Driver’s License office on Dayton Boulevard remains open. Mr. Knowles said, “The County Clerk’s 201 Courthouse office has a contract with the Tennessee Department of Safety to perform some driver’s license ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee’s Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn’t a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took ... (click for more)

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

The Chattanooga Lookouts didn’t exactly knock down the walls at AT&T Field with their bats Tuesday night, but they did manage to get enough clutch hits to snap a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Lookouts improve to 17-17 at home and 40-36 overall while Rocket City falls to 37-39 overall. More importantly, ... (click for more)


