District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr.'s Investiture Ceremony Set For Aug. 20

The investiture of U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the Joel W. Solomon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Chattanooga.

The judges of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee invite the public to attend.

Judge Atchley succeeded Judge Harry S. Mattice, Jr., who took senior status last year. He previously served with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee for 20 years, including as First Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2018. He was an Assistant District Attorney General in Tennessee’s Fourth Judicial District from 1994-2001.

Judge Atchley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a juris doctor from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

Retired U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander will speak, along with former U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey and Knoxville lawyer Wade V. Davies. The Right Reverend Brian L. Cole, Fifth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee, will offer the invocation and benediction.



A reception will be held at The Read House immediately following the ceremony.