Bradley County Vehicle Crash Injures 3; Driver Is Arrested For DUI

Bradley County emergency personnel responded on Tuesday, to the 5600 block of Dalton Pike to the report of a head on collision resulting in injuries to three people, including a child.

The driver of a black Ford truck was traveling south when it crossed over the center line into the northbound lane striking a red Ford truck. Three vehicle occupants were treated for injuries sustained in the crash including a child, who was flown via Life Force to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Ernesto Perez, 27, of Calhoun, Ga., was administered field sobriety tests by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators and arrested as a result. Perez was charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care and improper passing.

Responding agencies who assisted include Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol SERT team. The investigation is on-going.