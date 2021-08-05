 Thursday, August 5, 2021 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Prosecutor Says Man Charged In Pikeville Axe Murders "Had To Make A Conscious Decision" To Kill Girlfriend And Her Mother

Thursday, August 5, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

A prosecutor told a Criminal Court jury at Winchester on Thursday morning that Robert Whittenburg "had to make a conscious decision" to kill his girlfriend and her mother at a Pikeville residence in 2017.

Prosecutor David Shinn said during closing arguments, “This man had to go into the kitchen and pick up the axe. You don’t do that without making a choice.”

By Thursday afternoon, jurors were deliberating the two counts of first-degree murder.

On Nov. 30 in 2017, Pikeville police found Whittenburg covered in blood and unconscious, while Deanna Lawrence and her daughter Dedra were both found deceased because of multiple axe wounds.

Throughout the three day trial, Whittenburg was heard saying he was the only person who could have done the act, but he did not admit to killing the two women. The trial started on Tuesday morning and there were a total of 10 witnesses, which included Deana Lawrence’s boyfriend, TBI agents, and others. 

The prosecutor also drew the jury’s attention to several statements Whittenburg made during both a recorded 2017 interview and in his statement on the witness stand on Wednesday. Whittenburg concluded, “It must have had to be me” but did not say that he knew he did it. 

“She’s running for that kitchen door and trying to get out, and she’s hacked from behind,” prosecutor Shinn told the jury, calling the attack obviously premeditated. 

Defense attorney Sam Hudson cited previous testimony that framed Dedra and Whittenburg’s relationship as troubled. He pitched the idea that the night the murders occurred, Whittenburg was possibly provoked into killing both women after they began to fight. He asked for the jury to find him guilty of voluntary manslaughter if they did not acquit, calling his actions “an act of passion.”

“If you think he did that, it is evidence of someone who has lost his mind,” attorney Hudson said. 

Prosecutor Strain said “this is not a who-done-it” and that the evidence pointed to Whittenburg murdering both women, and there was no justification for his actions. The prosecutor was also skeptical of Whittenburg’s statements claiming to not remember anything that happened during the murders.

“What provocation could justify or provoke him to pick up the axe and hack them? There is nothing he can say to justify hacking those women to death,” prosecutor Strain said. “That’s why he claims to not remember it, because he remembers everything else.”

“There is no way to spin it,” the prosecutor said before asking the jury to find Whittenburg guilty of both counts of first-degree murder.  

After closing arguments, the jury received their instructions and began to deliberate at 11:30 a.m.

The trial was moved from Bledsoe County to Franklin County after a change of venue motion was filed.


August 5, 2021

Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

August 5, 2021

Coty Wamp Plans Race For District Attorney

August 5, 2021

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 3,861 New Cases


Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the ... (click for more)

Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again. Ms. Wamp ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,797. There are 3,861 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the next step to find out. Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week. He said, "Unless we have rain, ... (click for more)

Coty Wamp Plans Race For District Attorney

Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again. Ms. Wamp said, "After careful consideration and receiving encouragement throughout our community, I am preparing to run for District Attorney General in the 11 th Judicial District. We need proactive, ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors