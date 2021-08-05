Police Blotter: Boynton Drive Man Keeps Hearing Someone At His Door; $20,000 In Furniture Stolen From Rooms To Go Semi-Trailer

A man on Boynton Drive told police when he was in bed he heard an unknown person attempting to turn the door knob on his front door. He said he got out of bed, checked the peephole and did not observe anyone. He said when he went to go back to bed, he again heard someone trying to enter his front door. He said that is when he called the police. Police were unable to locate any suspicious individuals in the area.

* * *

A silver Nissan Altima (GA) was reported to have been parked at the 2500 block of Wilson Street for two to three days. The vehicle did not return stolen, but did appear abandoned. The vehicle was stickered and will be towed accordingly.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager of Stay Apt Suites, 6046 Relocation Way, who said she was in a verbal disorder prior to police arrival in reference to a couple of males that were former residents, and she needed them off of the property. Police found the men in question and identified them. Both were finishing packing up their belongings and left the area without further incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Athens Distributing Co., 2735 Kanasita Dr., for an alarm. Upon arrival, three doors were discovered to be unsecured. The warehouse was cleared and all doors secured. This alarm has been recurring several times a week.

* * *

A woman on Roanoke Avenue told police that a neighbor continued to cause issues with her, as well as other occupants in the residence. She said she has had continuous problems with the neighbor parking directly in front of her home, as well as the mailbox, simply to cause a disturbance. At that time, police saw the neighbor pulling back in front of the woman's residence, only to leave once she saw police. The woman said that she is soon moving, but that her sister will be living at this address and she wants the issues with the neighbor to stop before it goes any further.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police that her step-mother has been texting her and she has asked her to stop and has blocked her from all forms of contact. She said she just wants to let us know because the step-mother keeps trying to contact her. She said at this time she does not want warrants taken out on her for harassment, but wanted to let us know what is going on.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she wanted a man to leave her house. Police escorted the man off the property and he left the area.

* * *

A man on E. 5th Street told police he was unable to locate his phone and believed it was stolen by his friend. Police spoke with the friend, who said he did not take the phone and was unaware of where it was. Later, the man called back and said that his phone was located and no further action was needed.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at the Kankus gas station, 3612 Brainerd Road. Police spoke to a woman who was very upset and demanded police needed to report her rental vehicle stolen. She told police her cousin came and picked her up in the rental vehicle and, while driving near the McDonald's on E. 3rd Street, they had gotten into an argument and her cousin got out of the vehicle. She said he had driven to pick her up and they traded seats so she could drive before the argument happened. She told police after her cousin got out and left on foot, she drove to the Kankus gas station to get gas and, when she turned off her vehicle to get gas, she was unable to start the vehicle and could not find the key fob. She claims her cousin had the key fob, but refused to give police his name. After speaking with police, she had someone picked her up and drive her to her residence to look for the key fob. She said she left the rental vehicle in the parking lot at the gas station, locked.

* * *

Security at Alan Golds, 1100 McCallie Ave., reported there was a male who was being disorderly and refusing to leave. Police identified the man. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for him. Per security, police informed the man he had been trespassed and cannot return. The man left the area via taxi cab without incident.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street called police to report suspicious activity. She said she overheard an unknown male and female talking about her vehicle and how they would break into her apartment. She did not observe these individuals, however she said she can hear them through the walls. Police patrolled the location and did not observe any suspicious activity.

* * *

A woman on N. Kelley Street told police her Chrysler van (TN) had been stolen by her granddaughter. She said she was just reporting her vehicle was stolen and she did not wish to press charges. A city-wide BOLO for this vehicle was issued and it was not entered into NCIC. The woman later called back to report her vehicle had been returned to her and she still did not wish to press charges. Police confirmed the vehicle had been returned to her address on N. Kelley St.

* * *

A man on E. 8th Street told police that shortly after midnight he had a backpack, 2016 Macbook Air and three school textbooks stolen from inside his unlocked truck. He said the stolen items totaled up to approximately $930. Police observed two people entering his vehicle, via surveillance footage, but were unable to gather any suspect information.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported a the Shell gas station, 1905 Gunbarrel Road. An employee told police that a black male had entered the store and got a case of beer and some chips and then left the scene in a blue sedan. She said they would call back later if they found anything else was stolen.

* * *

Police responded to a theft from semi-trailer at Rooms to Go, 2277 Gunbarrel Road. A man told police he is a semi delivery driver for Rooms to Go. He said he came to work this morning to get his semi-trailer to make deliveries and found that someone had broken into two separate trailers by breaking off the security tabs on both trailers. The unknown suspect was observed on camera driving a white Idealease and stole at least $20,000 worth of assorted furniture. No further suspect information is available.