Barking Legs Theater To Require Masks At Upcoming Performances

Barking Legs Theater said it will start requiring masks at upcoming performances due to an rise in COVID-19 cases.

Bruce Kaplan, MD and music director, said, "What a difference a month makes, and in this case not for the better. Of course, I speak of COVID, which appeared to be receding when we brought jazz to the theater with Perkinson/Yattie/Steele (an unforgettable performance, by the way). Now, with the rise of Delta, we’re forced to insist on masking for all who attend this show, which is sure to be a fantastic evening of music.

"Pianist Keith Brown has made a strong impact on our audiences with stellar performances a few years ago. His most recent album, “African Ripples”, as well as his previous release “The Journey”, have both received rave reviews from press as well as musicians.

"Paris Move states 'At a time when Randy Weston, McCoy Tyner and Chick Corea have successively disappeared, this new ivory prodigy comes at the right time to take up the torch with enthusiasm, respect and determination.'

"Composer/arranger Maria Schneider says 'he just shook me with his deep artistry. I am so excited about this very special musician.'

"That Keith is a son of Donald Brown - a former stalwart of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers’' - is relevant only as a point of interest. Keith is a stellar musician and very much his own man. Keith cut his teeth in Knoxville’s jazz scene, and he’s now seen regularly in the esteemed venues of NYC."

He said this performance will take place in the theater, with a limited audience of 45 persons.

Tickets are $12.50 in advance, $15 at the door.

He stated, "Especially in view of reduced capacity, advance purchase is strongly recommended. If you bought tickets before masking guidelines changed and are not willing to comply, just let us know, and we’ll refund your money.

"I’ll end by reverting to my role as an MD. PLEASE GET A SHOT! The safety profiles are highly favorable, the more rational concerns have been laid to rest, and there is no question from the standpoint of public health that our most viable route out of masking and surges is increasing our vaccine numbers.

"All is not well, but we have the means to bring this pandemic under better control at hand, and vaccination is our best route. I’ll be happy to discuss this with anyone!"