Barking Legs Theater To Require Masks At Upcoming Performances

Monday, August 9, 2021

Barking Legs Theater said it will start requiring masks at upcoming performances due to an rise in COVID-19 cases.

Bruce Kaplan, MD and music director, said, "What a difference a month makes, and in this case not for the better. Of course, I speak of COVID, which appeared to be receding when we brought jazz to the theater with Perkinson/Yattie/Steele (an unforgettable performance, by the way). Now, with the rise of Delta, we’re forced to insist on masking for all who attend this show, which is sure to be a fantastic evening of music.

"Pianist Keith Brown has made a strong impact on our audiences with stellar performances a few years ago. His most recent album, “African Ripples”, as well as his previous release “The Journey”, have both received rave reviews from press as well as musicians.

"Paris Move states 'At a time when Randy Weston, McCoy Tyner and Chick Corea have successively disappeared, this new ivory prodigy comes at the right time to take up the torch with enthusiasm, respect and determination.'

"Composer/arranger Maria Schneider says 'he just shook me with his deep artistry. I am so excited about this very special musician.'

"That Keith is a son of Donald Brown - a former stalwart of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers’' - is relevant only as a point of interest. Keith is a stellar musician and very much his own man. Keith cut his teeth in Knoxville’s jazz scene, and he’s now seen regularly in the esteemed venues of NYC."

He said this performance will take place in the theater, with a limited audience of 45 persons.

Tickets are $12.50 in advance, $15 at the door.

He stated, "Especially in view of reduced capacity, advance purchase is strongly recommended. If you bought tickets before masking guidelines changed and are not willing to comply, just let us know, and we’ll refund your money.

"I’ll end by reverting to my role as an MD. PLEASE GET A SHOT! The safety profiles are highly favorable, the more rational concerns have been laid to rest, and there is no question from the standpoint of public health that our most viable route out of masking and surges is increasing our vaccine numbers.

"All is not well, but we have the means to bring this pandemic under better control at hand, and vaccination is our best route. I’ll be happy to discuss this with anyone!"


Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is The One Who Superglued Her Door Locks; Lexus Thief Ditched It In A Hurry

A woman on Poplar Street showed police where someone had superglued the locks to her front door and broke a side window of her apartment. She believes her ex-boyfriend caused the vandalism. However, there was no evidence to support her beliefs. * * * A woman on Wilson Street said during the night someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole several items.

District 9 County Commission Race Shaping Up By 2 Contenders Who Were Passed Over And Compromise Candidate Who Got Appointment

A District 9 County Commission race is shaping up next year involving two finalist candidates for the recent open seat and the compromise candidate who got it. Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse were among the finalists when the commission went to replace Chester Bankston, who moved to Florida. But neither could manage to get a majority on the then eight-member commission.

DA Dust Up

The liberal ink flows like a perennial river on DA Neal Pinkston. The Times Free Press continues to reprint and reprint and reprint the same facts straying from journalism to seeking a political outcome or ruination of the person they are writing about. One story, maybe two at best, with the same facts would pass as journalism, but the never-ending reprints with the same

Roy Exum: Here’s To The Angels

In the last three weeks, as the Delta variant of the complex COVID puzzle strengthens its grip, I have read reams of stories about today's bully, this highly contagious disease that has descended upon us when we are worn out after 18 months of pandemic war. Oddly, I've read from experts, pseudo-experts of Facebook and Twitter who I am convinced have no validity, and a healthy mix

Hammered Again: Lookouts Embarrassed In 26-3 Loss

It was the same song, just a different verse for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Never, ever say that things can't get worse when things aren't going well because they can. Members of the Cincinnati's AA farm team will vouch for that. The Rocket City Trash Pandas took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 14-2 win on Saturday when nobody was sure that it could be any worse. Less than

Mocs' Soccer Falls, 2-0, In Test Match To Vanderbilt

With just four days of training under their collective belts, the Chattanooga women's soccer team took on 18 th -ranked Vanderbilt Sunday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Commodores came away with a 2-0 victory in the exhibition match. "Vanderbilt's a top team," Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. "I think they were Top 10 last year so you're going to


