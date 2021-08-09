 Monday, August 9, 2021 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Shows Restarting At Walker Theatre; Masks Required When Not Eating Or Drinking; Employees Required To Get Vaccinated

Monday, August 9, 2021

Live in person shows are restarting this week at the Memorial Auditorium's Walker Theatre, however some restrictions are in place.

Patrons are asked to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

Employees of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation have been asked to get their vaccinations.

The first show, after a long COVID-19 break, will be George Thorogood and the Destroyers on Tuesday.

Nick Wilkinson, executive director, said, "We are excited about welcoming you back, our wonderful patrons and supporters, and know we have all waited eagerly for the ability to come together and enjoy live in person concerts again. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation has thankfully made it through one of the more challenging times to be in the entertainment industry, and we are doing our part to ensure a continued safe and healthy environment at our shows going forward.

"Throughout the last several months, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has followed CDC guidelines in order to create a safe environment in our venues. Recently, the CDC updated its guidelines for mask use in indoor spaces, so in line with those guidelines,the Tivoli Theatre Foundation recommends that all patrons wear masks when not eating or drinking inside our theatres.

"In addition, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation recently required all of its event staff, both full and part-time, to submit proof of vaccination in order to work at an event and feel as though this will help further lead to a safe and healthy experience for our artists, as well as for you, our patrons, as you move about our venues.We are also in constant communication with all of our event partners and artists, and from time to time will possibly be adjusting our policies to fit in line with their requirements.

"Lastly, we encourage you to get vaccinated if you have not, as it is essential that our community continues to make progress along those lines in order for us to safely remain open and bring back live music and the performing arts to our community.

"We are excited that the show does indeed go on, and we know next week will launch an exciting new era for all of us. In the coming weeks and months, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will continue to monitor the COVID situation in our community and adjust our policies and procedures accordingly."


Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is The One Who Superglued Her Door Locks; Lexus Thief Ditched It In A Hurry

District 9 County Commission Race Shaping Up By 2 Contenders Who Were Passed Over And Compromise Candidate Who Got Appointment

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is The One Who Superglued Her Door Locks; Lexus Thief Ditched It In A Hurry

A woman on Poplar Street showed police where someone had superglued the locks to her front door and broke a side window of her apartment. She believes her ex-boyfriend caused the vandalism. However, there was no evidence to support her beliefs. * * * A woman on Wilson Street said during the night someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole several items. She said ... (click for more)

District 9 County Commission Race Shaping Up By 2 Contenders Who Were Passed Over And Compromise Candidate Who Got Appointment

A District 9 County Commission race is shaping up next year involving two finalist candidates for the recent open seat and the compromise candidate who got it. Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse were among the finalists when the commission went to replace Chester Bankston, who moved to Florida. But neither could manage to get a majority on the then eight-member commission. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

DA Dust Up

The liberal ink flows like a perennial river on DA Neal Pinkston. The Times Free Press continues to reprint and reprint and reprint the same facts straying from journalism to seeking a political outcome or ruination of the person they are writing about. One story, maybe two at best, with the same facts would pass as journalism, but the never-ending reprints with the same ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here's To The Angels

In the last three weeks, as the Delta variant of the complex COVID puzzle strengthens its grip, I have read reams of stories about today’s bully, this highly contagious disease that has descended upon us when we are worn out after 18 months of pandemic war. Oddly, I’ve read from experts, pseudo-experts of Facebook and Twitter who I am convinced have no validity, and a healthy mix ... (click for more)

Sports

Hammered Again: Lookouts Embarrassed In 26-3 Loss

It was the same song, just a different verse for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Never, ever say that things can’t get worse when things aren’t going well because they can. Members of the Cincinnati's AA farm team will vouch for that. The Rocket City Trash Pandas took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 14-2 win on Saturday when nobody was sure that it could be any worse. Less than ... (click for more)

Mocs' Soccer Falls, 2-0, In Test Match To Vanderbilt

With just four days of training under their collective belts, the Chattanooga women’s soccer team took on 18 th -ranked Vanderbilt Sunday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Commodores came away with a 2-0 victory in the exhibition match. “Vanderbilt’s a top team,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “I think they were Top 10 last year so you’re going to ... (click for more)


