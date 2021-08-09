Shows Restarting At Walker Theatre; Masks Required When Not Eating Or Drinking; Employees Required To Get Vaccinated

Live in person shows are restarting this week at the Memorial Auditorium's Walker Theatre, however some restrictions are in place.

Patrons are asked to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

Employees of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation have been asked to get their vaccinations.

The first show, after a long COVID-19 break, will be George Thorogood and the Destroyers on Tuesday.

Nick Wilkinson, executive director, said, "We are excited about welcoming you back, our wonderful patrons and supporters, and know we have all waited eagerly for the ability to come together and enjoy live in person concerts again. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation has thankfully made it through one of the more challenging times to be in the entertainment industry, and we are doing our part to ensure a continued safe and healthy environment at our shows going forward.

"Throughout the last several months, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has followed CDC guidelines in order to create a safe environment in our venues. Recently, the CDC updated its guidelines for mask use in indoor spaces, so in line with those guidelines,the Tivoli Theatre Foundation recommends that all patrons wear masks when not eating or drinking inside our theatres.

"In addition, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation recently required all of its event staff, both full and part-time, to submit proof of vaccination in order to work at an event and feel as though this will help further lead to a safe and healthy experience for our artists, as well as for you, our patrons, as you move about our venues.We are also in constant communication with all of our event partners and artists, and from time to time will possibly be adjusting our policies to fit in line with their requirements.

"Lastly, we encourage you to get vaccinated if you have not, as it is essential that our community continues to make progress along those lines in order for us to safely remain open and bring back live music and the performing arts to our community.

"We are excited that the show does indeed go on, and we know next week will launch an exciting new era for all of us. In the coming weeks and months, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will continue to monitor the COVID situation in our community and adjust our policies and procedures accordingly."