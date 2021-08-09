Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is The One Who Superglued Her Door Locks; Lexus Thief Ditched It In A Hurry

A woman on Poplar Street showed police where someone had superglued the locks to her front door and broke a side window of her apartment. She believes her ex-boyfriend caused the vandalism. However, there was no evidence to support her beliefs.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street said during the night someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole several items. She said the car was parked in her driveway. She found the driver's door was not closed all the way and doesn't know how entry was made. There is a police camera outside of her residence that may have picked up this incident.

* * *

A man on Mimosa Circle said during the night someone came onto his driveway and stole the catalytic converter off of his 2001 Land Rover Discovery 2 SUV. He said he doesn't have any type of camera and at this time does not have the license plate number of his vehicle, but will email it to officers. He doesn't know the cost of repair.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road said her neighbor, who resides in apartment 501, came to his door with a gun in his hand, after she knocked on his door to ask about an item he left hanging on her front door knob. She said she previously had accidentally dropped a gallon of milk she bought from the store. The woman reported she wrapped the milk in a plastic bag and sat it outside of the complex building. After leaving for some time and coming back, she forgot to get the milk to bring it inside. After realizing this, she opened her front door to get it but found someone had placed the dripping milk on her door knob. The woman reported the only person who saw her put the milk outside was the resident of apartment 501. She also said another neighbor told her he witnessed the resident of apartment 501 place the milk on her door knob. The woman reported this is why she went to talk to the resident of apartment 501. The woman reported at the time the resident of 501 came out with the gun, he did not threaten her verbally or point the gun at her, just held it to his side with his finger on the trigger. The woman said the only thing he said was, "Are you the girl that had her car repo?" The woman reported she replied to him that has nothing to do with this incident. She said the man then went back inside. The woman said she did file a complaint with the complex management as well.

* * *

A man at the Comfort Inn and Suites at 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. said that he had his ATV in an open trailer, which he left parked there overnight and he left the motel the next morning when he went home with it to Florida. While unloading the ATV off the trailer at home, he discovered that the key switch on it was messed up and there were some wires hanging down and he believes someone may have possibly been trying to steal it. Also, he said there was some grease around the key switch but no visible fingerprints. He said even though this wasn't discovered until unloading the ATV at home this morning, this had to have happened at the hotel. He said he spoke to hotel staff but he was told they didn’t have video of this. Also, he said he had heard there were other possible break-ins in the area and an officer had been by at some point. He had no estimate yet but he said it could possibly cost around $1,500 to repair it.

* * *

A man on East 46th Street said he was in a verbal disorder with his neighbor. The man was upset because she drove up to the house in her car and honked her horn so that her sister would hear and come outside. The man was upset because the neighbor honked her horn and so he started a verbal argument with her. Both parties said the argument was only verbal. Police told both of them that nothing illegal had transpired, and the man was wrong for telling his neighbor that she could not honk her horn. The man was very upset. The woman got in the car and left with her sister.

* * *

A woman on Pineville Road said sometime during the night someone broke into her 2006 Honda Pilot and stole several items. She said the vehicle was locked but found no damage. She doesn't know how entry was made. The apartment complex will be checking the security cameras and she will call back should the incident be found on video and is helpful.

* * *

A woman said she last saw her wallet while pumping gas at the Mapco at 5500 Highway 153. She said she may have left it on top of her car before driving off or it could have been stolen at some point. She discovered she no longer had it when an employee later messaged her on Facebook, notifying her that he had found her driver's license in the parking lot of Circle K on Ashland Terrace. She said she later discovered that she had a charge for $540.31 that was done online at Ally.

* * *

A man said he had gone into FedEx at 5646 Brainerd Road to ship several items for work. He said when he left he forgot to pick up his wallet off the counter. When he returned to FedEx his wallet was gone. Store staff checked their cameras and said a woman came up to the counter and looked at the wallet sitting there. The female then positioned herself in front of the wallet. Staff said the woman was not seen physically picking up the wallet but said she told them she was going outside to wait on a fax and when she left the wallet was gone and she never returned for any fax. Police were given a picture of the woman but were unable to identify who she is. The man said his wallet had around $700 and $400 in Canadian currency inside, along with several debit cards and his ID. Police checked the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the woman's description.

* * *

A man at 7540 East Brainerd Road said a man was in the parking lot in front of his workplace and was acting strange. He stated the man was talking to himself and walking around the parking lot. He said he tried talking to him, but the man just ignored him. Police arrived and found a man that matched the description given by the caller. The man identified himself and said he just needed a ride. The officer gave him a ride to the intersection of Lee Highway and Shallowford Road where he asked to go.

* * *

A man on Workman Road said he couldn't find his four-month-old Rottweiler dog. He said he had left him in the back yard and he went inside the residence for roughly 10 minutes. When he returned outside he was unable to locate the dog. The dog was not on a chain or leash. The man is unsure if the dog was stolen or in the area lost. He wanted police documentation of this incident.

* * *

Officer responded to 12th Avenue where a man who goes by the name "Savannah" and identifies as a female explained that she parks her moped at the community center. She left her moped, a black Tao Tao Pony 50, behind the building and last saw it the night before but now it is gone. She still has the keys to the moped. There are scratches on the left side of the moped, and a sticker of the Disney character Elsa with tattoos and also a sticker of Alice in Wonderland. Savannah did not have VIN information at this time, and so the vehicle could not be entered into NCIC. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police were called to Wilson Street on a disorder with a weapon. Upon arrival it was determined that no weapon was involved. A woman said a man and her boyfriend were arguing and she wanted the man to leave. The woman was highly animated and unable to keep from outbursts of shouting throughout speaking with police. The man agreed to leave the area and he was on his way out with his bags when the officer arrived.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned car on Gadd Road and found a red Lexus CT200h parked in the middle of the roadway beside the 700 building of the apartment complex. Both driver window and driver's side rear passenger window were rolled down. The vehicle was unoccupied and actively running while parked and the keys for the vehicle were still inside. A nearby resident in the complex shouted to the officer that the vehicle was as observed for approximately an hour prior to the officer's arrival. With these observations and the fact it had been raining actively throughout the night, the vehicle appeared to have been stolen and the suspect fled the car and location for unknown reasons. The officer moved the vehicle out of the roadway to avoid further resident traffic obstruction. The officer notified dispatch of his findings and was informed the registered owner was a man whose address was not listed at Gadd Road, however the vehicle was not listed as stolen. Police notified the on-duty courtesy officer and will attempt to make contact with apartment management to see if the man lives at the location. If unable to locate the man, the officer will turn the car keys into Property for safekeeping.