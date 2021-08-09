Man Injured While Jumping Out Of Burning Home Monday Night

A residential fire on Foust Street Monday night sent a man to the hospital after he was forced to jump out of a window to escape the burning home.

It happened at 9:32 p.m. in the 1900 block of Foust Street. Responding Green Shift companies quickly established a water supply and launched a fire attack while a search of the structure was simultaneously conducted. No one was found inside.

The home was fully engulfed in flames. Crews made a quick transitional attack from the outside and went inside to knock the fire down. It was under under control in approximately 30 minutes.

One man was inside the house at the time of the fire and told officials that he jumped out of a window to escape, leaving him with a laceration to his hand. He was transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.