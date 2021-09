Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 6-12:

MCCAULEY THOMAS DARRELL B/M 28 MISD OFFICER THOMASON SEAT BELT, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WORKMAN DANIEL AARON W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE, DRUGS KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, SALE DISTRIBUTION OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF FIREARM IN COMISSION OF FELONY

PERKINS JERRY RAY W/M 73 ----------- OFFICER LIVELY RETURN FROM CHI

SAUNDERS JORDAN ROYCE W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER DAY OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCMENT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

STEWART LAVON CURTIS B/M 35 FELONY OFFICER DAY BURGLARY , FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

PLANK JOSEPH ADAM W/M 41 MISD OFFICER BARRETT WARRANT X2

MCGRAW JEFF MCKENZIE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSS OF METH

EDWARDS ALIYAH SUZANNE W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER WILLIAMSON POSS.

OF METH, DUI

BARBER HOPE JESSICA-ANN W/F 22 MISD OFFICER RAMEY WARRANT

MOREY ETHAN ZANE W/M 19 FELONY WARRANT

THOMPSON BEN MICHAEL W/M 39 OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

MCCLEADON JUSTIN VAN W/M 31 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT

HUNT DUSTIN WARREN B/M 21 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT

UREN JENNIFER REBECCA W/M 38 DTF DRUG CHARGES

MORRISON JAMES EDWARD W/M 40 CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, BATTERY FVA, OBSTRUCTION OF LEO

ANDERSON ANTONYO LEBRON B/M 41 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FTML

HERNENDEZ.AVILA LVIS ALBERTO H/M 23 OFFICER MAROON

WARREN DUSTYN NELSON W/M 21 MISD OFFICER JONES WARRANT

HUGHES MELISSA ANN W/F 34 ------------ OFFICER STEPHENS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

FRAZIER FLOYD LEMEUL W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER GAYLON POSS. OF METH, SEATBELT VIOLATION

MANON GEORGE WAYNE W/M 41 MISD OFFICER BETHUNE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

LEWALLEN RONALD M W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

FRANKLIN CHRIS LYNN W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

TOFFE LANCE ALLEN W/M 59 MISD OFFICER KIRBY PUI

BROOM CARA DIONA W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER RUSS PROBATION VIOLATION

HARRIS KHWANDRA KENISH B/F 43 MISD OFFICER HAVEN BATTERY FVA

MCCORMICK DAVID LEE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION, SIMPLE BATTERY

WILLIAMS DANNY RAY W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY

CORDELL EDWARD LEE W/M 36 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE SUS LIC, NO INSURANCE, SUS REGISTRATION

MCBRAYER MICHAEL ADAM W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

STANTON KRISTIAN CAMERON W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

TOFTE LANCE ALLEN W/M 59 MISD OFFICER BETHUNE PUBLIC INTOX

HARRIS BRYSON ALEXANDER B/M 22 MISD OFFICER CARTER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LECROY RANDY JOE W/M 60 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEVENS JOSHUA NEAL W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION

SHOCKLEY MALCOLM JAMMELL W/M 28 MISD OFFICER RAMEY GIVING FALSE NAME, HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA

OVERBY MATHEW COREY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER CAMP WARRANT

SUTTLE NICHOLIS JADE B/M 42 FELONY OFFICER TERRY PROBATION VIOLATION

GONZALEZ ISAAC H/M 29 MISD OFFICER RAMEY DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER BREWER ENTERING AUTO, THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS,CRIMINAL TRESPASS,POSSESSION OF TOOLS FOR COMISSION OF CRIME

ROACH JARROD TYLER W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA), POSS OF MARIJUANA-LESS THAN OZ, POSS OF METH, POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF CRIME

PARM JOEL KIMSEY W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HOUSER WARRANT (MISD PROBATION)

PEREZ MAYNOR GONZALEZ H/M 18 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT, FTML, POSS OF ALCOHOL-UNDER 21, OPEN CONTAINER

PEREZ DANY GONZALEZ H/M 17 MISD OFFICER CARTER POSS OF ALCOHOL-UNDER 21, OPEN CONTAINER, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMPSON SEYOUM ALEBE B/M 26 MISD OFFICER MAROON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

GALVEZ ELESMON H/M 17 MISD OFFICER DEAL DUI

GRUNDAGE MICHAEL LEBRON W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION (FELONY)

GRANT JONATHAN DREW W/M MISD OFFICER CLARK DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, DUI, SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER

PHILLIPS CHRIS RUSSELL W/M 62 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FTML

HEDSON KYLE EDWARD W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MANNING POSS OF METH, CROSSING GUARD LINE

ZIMMERMAN CHASTIN MCKINLEY B/M 17 MISD OFFICER BRWER GIVING FALSE NAME/INFO

SOUTHERN TYWAN DEANGELO B/M 21 MISD OFFICER GILBREATH SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

VASQUEZ-MENDEZ CASIMIRO OBED H/M 22 MISD OFFICER CLARK SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING