Student Arrested At East Ridge High School With Loaded Handgun

A student with a loaded handgun was arrested Monday afternoon at East Ridge High School.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to East Ridge High School was contacted by the Hamilton County Juvenile Court regarding a student with active attachments for probation violation and unruly conduct.

The SRO made contact with the student in question and after searching their person, a loaded handgun (Glock) was found in the student’s pants.

The student was arrested and was charged with the following in addition to the attachments listed above from Juvenile Court: