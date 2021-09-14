 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Blackburn Involved In Probe Into "Facebook Coverup Of Its Platforms’ Negative Impact On Teens & Children"

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ranking Member and Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, announced that their subcommittee would take additional steps "to look into Facebook’s knowledge of its platforms’ negative impact on teenagers and young users, as revealed today in the Wall Street Journal."

 

They said, “It is clear that Facebook is incapable of holding itself accountable.

The Wall Street Journal’s reporting reveals Facebook’s leadership to be focused on a growth-at-all-costs mindset that valued profits over the health and lives of children and teens.

 

"When given the opportunity to come clean to us about their knowledge of Instagram’s impact on young users, Facebook provided evasive answers that were misleading and covered up clear evidence of significant harm.

 

"We are in touch with a Facebook whistleblower and will use every resource at our disposal to investigate what Facebook knew and when they knew it - including seeking further documents and pursuing witness testimony. The Wall Street Journal’s blockbuster reporting may only be the tip of the iceberg.”

 

In August, Senators Blackburn and Blumenthal wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg "calling on the tech giant to release its internal research on the potentially harmful impact of its platforms - including Instagram Kids - on youth mental health and explain how this research has been used to further promote and market their products to young users."

 

In May, they held a hearing on protecting kids online. They said, "With children’s screen time surging on popular apps like TikTok, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram, kids are being exposed to safety and privacy issues." 


September 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 14, 2021

Greg Vital Wins Race For House District 29 Seat

September 14, 2021

House Candidate Jelks Has No Comment On Rape Allegation; Resigns As Vice Chairman Of The County Democratic Party; Coonrod Backs Women Making Allegations


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Businessman and conservationist Greg Vital on Tuesday won election to the House District 29 seat. The Republican had 3,884 votes to 964 for Democrat DeAngelo Jelks. The seat was formerly ... (click for more)

House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL 107 Jellico Ln Oak Ridge, 378303613 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER ... (click for more)

Greg Vital Wins Race For House District 29 Seat

Businessman and conservationist Greg Vital on Tuesday won election to the House District 29 seat. The Republican had 3,884 votes to 964 for Democrat DeAngelo Jelks. The seat was formerly held by Rep. Mike Carter. His widow, Joan Carter, served on an interim basis. Mr. Vital said, “I’m so honored and humbled by the support that District 29 residents have placed in me ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee’s quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols’ first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said “multiple factors” will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. ... (click for more)

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors