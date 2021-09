Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971.There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches 1,173,584 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 77,118, which is an increase of 258 from the day before.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 7,628 cases, up 45; 74 deaths, up 1; 283 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 3,290 cases, up 20; 72 deaths, up 1; 222 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,673 cases, up 12; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizationsWalker County: 8,757 cases, up 38; 91 deaths; 325 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 18,163 cases, up 37; 265 deaths, up 4; 855 hospitalizations, up 1