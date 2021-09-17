 Friday, September 17, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 286 New Cases

Friday, September 17, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more deaths from the coronavirus and 286 new positive cases on Friday. The case number is up from 245 on Thursday. The total cases in the county now stands at 59,841. The death total is at 597.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 319 in Hamilton County - down from 344 on Thursday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 97 Hamilton County inpatients and 82 patients are in ICU, down from 91 the day before.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 56,147, which is 94 percent.

There are 3,097 active cases, down from 3,153 on Thursday.

 


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation.

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 92 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,235. There are 4,030 new cases as that total reaches

A woman on Rocky River Road told police she placed her check for $125 for her church tithe to the Ministry Center in her mailbox. She said the check was stolen from her mailbox and altered. The



Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0122 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 92 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,235. There are 4,030 new cases as that total reaches 1,181,648 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 77,560, which is an increase of 193 from the day before. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,688

The Honor In Being Unvaccinated

Amidst the constant bombardment of vaccination headlines and total blitz our politicians push to have Americans do nothing but fantasize the euphoric paradise that is a 100 percent vaccinated populous constantly – above any alternative priority – I feel obliged to come forward and explain why me, and many of my close friends, are not only choosing not to be vaccinated, but finding

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman's obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. "Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who

Lookouts Win Over Braves, 4-2

Matt Lloyd put the barrel on the ball and flung the pitch all the way into the centerfield wall as the three stationary baserunners began their mad dashes around the infield diamond. Lorenzo Cedrola was the first to score, and Wilson Garcia followed behind him. Third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz sprinted home and tried to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The throw

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC's Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. "You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching


