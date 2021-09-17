Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 286 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more deaths from the coronavirus and 286 new positive cases on Friday. The case number is up from 245 on Thursday. The total cases in the county now stands at 59,841. The death total is at 597.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 319 in Hamilton County - down from 344 on Thursday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 97 Hamilton County inpatients and 82 patients are in ICU, down from 91 the day before.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 56,147, which is 94 percent.

There are 3,097 active cases, down from 3,153 on Thursday.