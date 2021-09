Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEAMON, TAWANNA DENICE

4911 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE #67 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

---

BOWMAN, CHALICE

2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BROOKS, GAYLA LYNN

7465 ALLEMANDE WAY APT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAMILO SEBASTIAN, MATEO

3507 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR

12179 OD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

3129 DEHILA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FRADY, JIMMY LEE

3008 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II COCAINE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FENTYNAL

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FULMER, JOHN GODLEY

4220 GANN STORE RD Hixon, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GONNIE, VINNIE VAUGHN

275 SOUTHWEST PRYOR ST.

ATLANTA, 30303Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARRIS, QUEENISHA2440 WILLIAMS ST, APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---HICKS, MICHAEL ALTONKEFFE318 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HURST, JOHN SPENCER201 CAPPES ST. DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---JACKSON, JOHNATHAN RAYMOND26 ELLIS ROAD LOT 19 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, ARIEL LASHA553 N Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374042104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE1402 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---LORINO, MICHELE L9006 WOOTEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN4505 COVE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MINOR, COURTNEY RANDI ELAINE2601 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE2301 EAST 18TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OVERBAY, TAYLOR M1151 VETERANS PKWY MURFEESBORO,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARRA, DIEGO I8446 STREAMSIDE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PENDERGRAPH, BRIAN LEE2149 CRESENT DR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PETERSON, ERIC HALD4411 FAIRMOUNT RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---PICKETT, CYNTHIA MICHELLE3002 WILCOX BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RUSTON, DIANNA GARNER7 PAULMER DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCRIVENS, HEATHER5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHIELDS, JOHN LEE1335 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---SMITH, ODAS E10605 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SPALDING, ALEXANDRA ELISE5814 Northshore Dr Hixson, 373434621Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---SPENCE, IZIK2221 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OREVADING ARREST---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374051321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---TOMLIN, JAMES CLINTON102 BARKER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TREADWAY, DILLON728 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---VALLIERE, ALEXIS N6224 RIVOLL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---VIEHMAN, DYLAN ROSS3845 CROSS LANE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, KALIA DARLENE1700 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---WIMPY, ELYSIA LASHAY3001 EAST 45TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, ROBERT EARL2808 CHEROKEE COVE STONE MTN, 30087Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)