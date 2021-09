Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, JACKIE LEE

414 W FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BREWER, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

415 LEGG HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 373227703

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, JUMEKA A

1808 COWART ST APT 40 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, LISA SEXTON

3000 MCGILL CEMETARY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CHASTAIN, RICHARD ANTHONY

1239 MERCER ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DEWS, WAYNE

40503 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DORSEY, AL TERIK

2404 MCCROSKEY AVE KNOXVILLE, 379174014

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOUGHTERY, PRESTON WAYNE

20 BOLLEN CT SW ROME, 30165

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

---

GARNER, BYRON TANTE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

---

GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

8321 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE

---

HERMAN, REGINALD ANTONIO

3918 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HESTER, DONNA DAVIS

123 DOWER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE

---

JONES, BRITTANY DENAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

JORDAN, MIRANDA P

860 3RD ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS DRUG PARA)

---

KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY

919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MEADOWS, JULIE RENEE

26 EAST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

---

MOTE, CHARLES BRADEN

802 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEXUAL BATTERY

ASSAULT

---

MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE

1248 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE OVER 26 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

NASH, PATRICK DEWAYNE

912 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

7834 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

PALMER, HEATHER NICOLH

6915 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RUSHING, CHARMAYNE

1134 S CONCHO PARK DR SAN ANGELO, 76903

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

SANDERS, LEON

5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 209 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT

4675 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON

1815 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---SILER, MATTHEW THOMAS7014 MCCUTCHEON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000---SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE4703 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWEET, TERRY ANTHONY5804 GROUNDHOG RD HARRISON, 37308Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---TAYLOR, DOROTHY JAN510 CENTRAL DR #B625 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE