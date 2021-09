Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISSINGER, DERRICK N

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, TREMANE E

1905 NATCHEZ ST Knoxville, 379153021

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

1736 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062730

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COX, JAMES MAYNARD

6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DANIEL, JULIE M

931 CENTRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

FOUST, TRACY LEE

HOMELES CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GILBERT, DANIEL JAKE

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT Q195 CHATTANOOGA, 374051758

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOINS, JAPA DAS AILAK727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOODWIN, CHELSON2421 LEEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---GUSTAVO, ARCOS3104 TARLTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL2801 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061829Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NINO, DANIEL G3741 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEREZ-ESCALANTE, SELVIN EDIVALDO3501 BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN4250 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SCHROEDER, TYLER SHELTON2730 J.MACK CIR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE Ooltewah, 373639098Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WATSON, JEANET727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, HYONA VINEISE5700 ROPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING