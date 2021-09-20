Woman, 86, Dies In Dalton House Fire

A fire at a home in Dalton, Ga., claimed the life of an elderly resident on Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Dalton Fire Department, but preliminary indications from the investigation do not indicate foul play.

The fire department was called to the home at 1011 Riverbend Road at approximately 5:45 p.m.

and, when firefighters arrived three minutes later, they were told that a woman was inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Firefighters entered through a window to search and evacuated the victim, Ida Bonds, who was deceased. She was 86 years old.

A family member told police that the home had been without electricity for about 24 hours and that power had been restored shortly before the fire. The family member began to smell smoke and when he went to the back of the house to check he found that the house was on fire.