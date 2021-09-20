 Monday, September 20, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

4 Collegedale Police Officers Get $412,500 Settlement In "Illegal Quotas" Case

Monday, September 20, 2021

Four former officers of the Collegedale Police Department have won a $412,500 settlement from the city of Collegedale, saying they were forced out of the department for complaining about  an "illegal quota system" in which officers were required to make a certain number of enforcement actions.

 On July 3, 2019, subsequent to his termination in January, 2019, Officer Robert Bedell filed a lawsuit against the city of Collegedale, Chief Brian Hickman and City Manager Ted Rogers.

On Oct. 24, 2019, subsequent to their termination in September, 2019, three other officers, Kolby Duckett, David Schilling and David Holloway, also filed a lawsuit against the city of Collegedale, Chief Hickman and City Manager Rogers.

After two years of litigation, the city of Collegedale and the officers announced that they have mutually agreed to settle and resolve all of their claims to their mutual satisfaction.

Attorney Janie Parks Varnell, who filed the suit along with attorney Bryan Hoss of the Davis Hoss law firm, said the settlement will result in the dismissal of two pending lawsuits, Duckett, et al, v. Hickman, United States District Court and Bedell v. Hickman, Hamilton County Circuit Court.

She said, "The settlement reflects that the claims were disputed and there was no admission of fault or liability.

"The plaintiffs have also agreed to separately dismiss their claims against Ted Rogers and Brian Hickman pursuant to the settlement with the city of Collegedale. As a part of the settlement, the city and its insurer have agreed to pay to the officers a total sum of $412,500. The city also agrees to provide a neutral reference for any potential employers.

"In exchange, the plaintiffs agreed to a full release of their claims and to dismiss both lawsuits."

On behalf of the officers, Attorney Varnell said, “The plaintiffs are very pleased with this resolution. They are happy to put this behind them and move on with their careers.”

Collegedale City Attorney Sam Elliott said, “Although the city maintains its actions were lawful, this settlement will allow Collegedale to remove the distraction of the lawsuit so that it can focus on the needs of its citizens.” 


September 20, 2021

Georgia Has 191 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,490 New Cases Since Friday

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 191 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,426. There are 9,490 new cases as that total reaches 1,191,105 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 78,376, which is an increase of 816 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,755 cases, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)


