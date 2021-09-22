 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Katie Harbison To Lead Chambliss Center For Children Into Its 150th Year

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Katie Harbison
Katie Harbison

Phil Acord, CEO of Chambliss Center for Children, will retire at the end of this year after 50 years of employment with the organization, and current President Katie Harbison will assume the president/CEO position, completing a five-year succession plan.

Ms. Acord, who began his career with the agency in 1971, will transition into the honorary role of CEO emeritus as Katie Harbison, 16-year employee with Chambliss Center for Children, becomes president/CEO on Nov. 12, overseeing the organization and its partner agencies’ $10 million budget and over 300 employees.

“Phil Acord is a true champion for children,” says Board Chairman Julie Stowe. “His passion, efforts, and accomplishments in the realm of early childhood education have established Chambliss Center for Children as a model institution for the most inventive and inclusive children’s programs of national acclaim.” 

During the planned five-year transition, Ms. Harbison worked alongside Mr. Acord as vice president and then president of Chambliss Center for Children. Ms. Harbison, a native of Chattanooga, attended the Baylor School and earned her Bachelor and Master degrees from UTC. She is a graduate of Leadership Chattanooga; a past Board member and Board president of both Youth Leadership Chattanooga and the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals; a member of the Downtown Chattanooga Rotary Club; and recently served on the State of Tennessee’s Child Well-being Task Force. Ms. Harbison currently serves as the co-chairman of the local Early Matters Coalition and is involved in both the child welfare system and the early childhood education arena.

“While Phil will be missed dearly, I am thrilled that Katie Harbison will be taking on the role of President/CEO,” said Ms. Stowe. “She has worked alongside Phil for many years and is an incredible leader in her own right. I am confident that Katie will build on Phil’s legacy and continue to lead Chambliss Center for Children as the standard for the highest quality programs for children.”


Police Blotter: Man Who Is "Too High" Aggressively Plays Instruments At Guitar Center; Man And Woman Hit Each Other With Hair Iron

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Elizabeth Baker Chosen To Fill Unexpired Term On Signal Mountain Council; Landrum Goes Out With A Bang


Police responded to a disorder at the Guitar Center on Hamilton Place Boulevard. The manager told police that a black male, wearing a black baseball hat with an American flag, blue shirt with

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBER, LINDSAY BETH 7727 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 373431864 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE

The Signal Mountain Town Council, on a vote of 3-1, appointed Elizabeth Baker as the council person to replace Dan Landrum who stepped down from the position. She will fill the unexpired



Police responded to a disorder at the Guitar Center on Hamilton Place Boulevard. The manager told police that a black male, wearing a black baseball hat with an American flag, blue shirt with stars and jeans, came into the business and began aggressively playing the drums and other instruments, causing a scene. She said she asked him if he could continue playing the instruments

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBER, LINDSAY BETH 7727 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 373431864 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OPEN CONTAINER LAW LIGHT LAW VIOLATION --- BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR 4807 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked

Finally, Recycling Honesty Becomes Law

On September 9th, California bipartisan Senate Bill 343 was passed. SB 343 prohibits use of the "chasing arrows" symbol or any other recyclability claim on packaging unless it was approved through a detailed state-led process. "It's a basic truth-in-advertising concept," said California State Senator Ben Allen, a Democrat and the bill's lead sponsor. "We have a lot of people

Roy Exum: The 9/11 Conversation

As we remembered the 9/11 attacks last week, there was a new document that crossed my desk from a dear friend. In 20 years since the tragedy, I have never read nor seen a transcript from United Flight No.93 between emergency operator Lisa Jefferson of GTE and passenger Todd Beamer. Yet after reading the following, there is ample substance the conversation is true. I think it should

Home Matchups With Florida, Alabama Highlight 2022 Vol Football Schedule

Home matchups against Florida and Alabama and rare road trips to Pittsburgh and LSU highlight the 2022 Tennessee football schedule as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday evening. The Volunteers will host seven home games in Neyland Stadium beginning with the season-opener and first-ever meeting against Ball State on Sept. 3. The following

Moc Golfers Tied For Third At Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs are off and running for 2021-22 with a strong showing at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. The Mocs shot 286 over the final 18 at Cherokee Country Club to move up to a tie for third against a powerful field. The 864 total was 10 off the pace of winner BYU. Miami (Fla.) was second with 857 ahead of the trio of UTC, Augusta and UTSA. The Mocs topped sister school


