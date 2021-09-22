 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Traffic Investigator Said Motorist Who Fatally Struck Officer Galinger Was Straddling Center Line, Driving Fast

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Attorneys confer with Judge Don Poole
Attorneys confer with Judge Don Poole

Traffic investigator Joe Warren told a Criminal Court jury from Nashville on Wednesday that the motorist who struck and killed rookie police officer Nicholas Galinger was straddling the center line of Hamill Road and traveling at an excessive speed.

Investigator Warren said the collision was a "roof vault" in which the victim is propelled over the roof of the vehicle. He said those type wrecks are most often seen on the interstate where there are high speeds.

He also said he knew excessive speed was involved because of the distance the body was thrown. The body was thrown 160 feet from the point of impact, landing at the edge of a yard near a driveway. Officer Galinger had been leaning over inspecting an overflowing manhole cover when he was hit.

Janet Hinds, the former Soddy Daisy postmaster, is standing trial for vehicular homicide and other charges in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole.

In other testimony on Wednesday, Mike Lyttle of the TBI Crime Lab estimated that the blood alcohol content of Ms. Hinds at the time of the wreck on the night of Feb. 22, 2019, was between .14 and .18.

He said he made that estimate based on the number of drinks Ms. Hinds had consumed at a Ringgold restaurant in the hours prior to the wreck. 

Director Lyttle acknowledged that it was the first time he had been asked to make such an estimate based on the number of drinks consumed.

Defense attorney Ben McGowan said the alcohol level would have been considerably less had the estimate include the actual weight of Ms. Hinds at the time - 168.6 pounds - rather than 150 pounds that was used.

Investigator Warren said there had been a frame barricade put up by city Public Works over the manhole. He said the light on the barricade was not flashing at the time.

He said another officer who was with officer Galinger had parked in a driveway nearby. He said that officer's flashing lights were not on, but he said that when motorists see flashing lights they can brake suddenly and cause more wrecks.

On the question of whether the officers at the scene should have been wearing illuminated vests, he said the policy is they should be worn when directing traffic or when an officer is going to be in the roadway working a traffic incident.

Investigator Warren said a key piece of evidence left at the scene was the front grille of a Honda CRV. He said he went to the home of Ms. Hinds at 207 Port Dr. the next day after another officer spotted a Honda CRV with major front end damage.

The investigator said the amount of the damage, including the shattered front windshield, illustrated the speed the car had been traveling. He said straight black marks on the hood were caused by items from the officer's tool belt.

Investigator Warren estimated that the Hinds vehicle was traveling between 49-53 miles per hour and likely faster.

Mark Hamilton of the District Attorney staff said the rain stopped just before the wreck. He said the Hinds vehicle could be seen going along Hamill Road on two nearby video systems - one at a residence at 2514 Hamill Road and another at the nearby Ministry Center.

There were two vehicles that passed ahead of the Hinds car.

Mr. Hamilton said video showed the Hinds car stop at the wreck scene, then take off.

An employee of EPB said at the time of the wreck there was a street light near the manhole that was outfitted with a high pressure sodium light bulb. She said that was later replaced by an LED light bulb that she said is more efficient.

Attorney McGowan showed an illustration depicting the LED bulb as much brighter than the sodium light bulb.

 

Attorney Ben McGowan addresses the judge
Attorney Ben McGowan addresses the judge

September 22, 2021

Katie Harbison To Lead Chambliss Center For Children Into Its 150th Year; Phil Acord Retires After 50 Years

September 22, 2021

Election Commission Votes To Add 2 New Early Voting Sites

September 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Who Is "Too High" Aggressively Plays Instruments At Guitar Center; Man And Woman Hit Each Other With Hair Iron


Phil Acord, CEO of Chambliss Center for Children, will retire at the end of this year after 50 years of employment with the organization, and current President Katie Harbison will assume the ... (click for more)

The Election Commission has voted to expand from four to six early voting sites for the 2022 elections. One of the sites will be up Highway 58 and the other up Highway 27. Exact locations ... (click for more)

Police responded to a disorder at the Guitar Center on Hamilton Place Boulevard. The manager told police that a black male, wearing a black baseball hat with an American flag, blue shirt with ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Katie Harbison To Lead Chambliss Center For Children Into Its 150th Year; Phil Acord Retires After 50 Years

Phil Acord, CEO of Chambliss Center for Children, will retire at the end of this year after 50 years of employment with the organization, and current President Katie Harbison will assume the president/CEO position, completing a five-year succession plan. Mr. Acord, who began his career with the agency in 1971, will transition into the honorary role of CEO emeritus as Ms. Harbison, ... (click for more)

Election Commission Votes To Add 2 New Early Voting Sites

The Election Commission has voted to expand from four to six early voting sites for the 2022 elections. One of the sites will be up Highway 58 and the other up Highway 27. Exact locations will be identified and brought to the Election Commission for approval. Administrator of Elections Scott Allen estimated that the addition of these two sites would raise the number of Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Finally, Recycling Honesty Becomes Law

On September 9th, California bipartisan Senate Bill 343 was passed. SB 343 prohibits use of the “chasing arrows” symbol or any other recyclability claim on packaging unless it was approved through a detailed state-led process. “It’s a basic truth-in-advertising concept,” said California State Senator Ben Allen, a Democrat and the bill’s lead sponsor. “We have a lot of people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 9/11 Conversation

As we remembered the 9/11 attacks last week, there was a new document that crossed my desk from a dear friend. In 20 years since the tragedy, I have never read nor seen a transcript from United Flight No.93 between emergency operator Lisa Jefferson of GTE and passenger Todd Beamer. Yet after reading the following, there is ample substance the conversation is true. I think it should ... (click for more)

Sports

AT&T Field To Host Tennessee Vols Baseball Vs. Georgia State On Oct. 23

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday that they will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia State Panthers baseball on Saturday, Oct. 23, at AT&T Field presented by Mountain View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup. The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school ... (click for more)

Home Matchups With Florida, Alabama Highlight 2022 Vol Football Schedule

Home matchups against Florida and Alabama and rare road trips to Pittsburgh and LSU highlight the 2022 Tennessee football schedule as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday evening. The Volunteers will host seven home games in Neyland Stadium beginning with the season-opener and first-ever meeting against Ball State on Sept. 3. The following ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors