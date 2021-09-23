September 23, 2021
Police spoke with the LP manager at Home Depot, 1944 Northpoint Blvd. She said a white male came into the store with a backpack on his shoulder. She said he concealed items in the bag and then ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Police said a validated gang member is facing multiple charges after a pursuit that began at College Hill Courts and ended in East Ridge.
Brandon Lebron Rakestraw, 25, is charged with theft ... (click for more)
Police spoke with the LP manager at Home Depot, 1944 Northpoint Blvd. She said a white male came into the store with a backpack on his shoulder. She said he concealed items in the bag and then fled out the door. She followed the man as he ran towards Northpoint Boulevard and Highway 153. The man was dropped off in a 2005 White Toyota with a TN tag. After he ran off, the Toyota went ... (click for more)
With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary?
Are these new structures on the paying property tax role?
I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city?
Georgia Vaughn (click for more)
The email comes my way from a nurse at Erlanger Hospital: “I wanted to thank you for the columns you have written recently regarding the need to get vaccinated. If people could see the COVID-affected patients that I see every day in the hospital I believe they would run to the nearest health department to get the vaccine. It is the worst thing I have ever seen. Watching young, previously ... (click for more)
Well that didn’t take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville.
The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual performances by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday that they will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia State Panthers baseball on Saturday, Oct. 23, at AT&T Field presented by Mountain View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school ... (click for more)