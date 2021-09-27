 Monday, September 27, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

Monday, September 27, 2021

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District) will run at a deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said they will dip into reserves to make up the difference.

There will be a pay increase for the program's Ambassadors, bringing them to $15 per hour and team leaders to $17 per hour.

A program to pay the homeless to pick up trash has been suspended.

Officials said the 2021 Forecast includes the following:
• Additional fees to Block by Block in the 4th quarter to hire additional help during the leaf removal season.
• A pause of the Cash for Trash program in the 4th quarter
• $50,000 for the development of a Landscape Design plan
• Hiring of a part-time Administrative Assistant
• Capital equipment additions of $45,500
The Forecast results in the DCA having an operating deficit of $79,000. Combining the operating deficit with the capital expenditures results in a cash flow deficit of $125K for the year and leaves us with Operating Cash of approximately $70,000, in addition to our Operating Reserves of $230,000.

Officials said, "Just a few key points to note when comparing the 2022 budget to 2021 forecast:

• Assessment revenue is lower in 2022 because the 2021 revenue reflects some delinquent 2019 assessments collected in 2021 while the 2022 budget represents the collection of assessments that will be billed in October 2021.

• The Management Services line increases by 9.4% in 2022 to allow Block-by Block to increase wages to a minimum of $15 per hour.

• The budget does reflect a continued pause in the Cash-for-Trash program in 2022.
• We anticipate all the costs of the Landscaping Design plan to fall into 2021.• Our intention is to seek grant funding for the Landscaping Design plan once it is completed. However, we have included $50,000 in the 2022 budget to fund maintenance of whatever is implemented in 2022.
• Personnel costs in the 2022 budget reflect a 5% pool for increases
• Now that we have aligned ourselves with providers of Marketing, Communication and Social Media services we anticipate spending $4,500 per month for those services.
• Both the 2021 forecast and the 2022 budget include a 2% fee the DCA is paying the City of Chattanooga for the services it is providing to collect and remit the assessments to the DCA.
• The 2022 Rent budget is for the full amount of our rent. Per our lease, we paid only the common area maintenance costs through July 2021.
• We have included $5,000 in the budget for Travel and Training to give Executive Director Steve Brookes the opportunity to go to the IDA Conference and to Block-by-Block’s annual partner meeting or other meetings he thinks will benefit the DCA.

"The 2022 Budget will have us ending the year with a deficit Operating Cash Balance of $30,000. If the Board approves, we will plan on using $30,000 of the reserves to fund the deficit, leaving $200,000 in Operating Reserves at the end of 2022."

Mr. Brookes said in the group's year-end report, "I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the man and women who make up the Ambassador program. Led by their fearless leader Randi Haynes, the Ambassadors are heroes in downtown. They show up every day, dedicated to make downtown a better place for all to enjoy. Think about it for a minute, what job asks you to work in all type of weather, clean biohazards, help visitors, help individuals experiencing homelessness, pick up trash, paint, power wash, remove graffiti, jump start cars, and additional duties as required, all with a smile on your face. They have done a great job representing the DCA, City of Chattanooga, themselves, and their family. Downtown would not be where it is today with out the Ambassadors.

"Ambassadors are a team of Chattanoogans that set out daily to beautify downtown.
- 100% Chattanoogans
- 20% Re-entry
- 20% Veteran
- 40% Black
- 50% White
- 10% Bi-Racial
$13 per hour - starting pay Ambassador position (Moves to $15 starting January 2022)
$15 per hour - starting pay Team Lead position (Moves to $17 starting January 2022)
All full time Ambassadors are eligible for benenfirts after 90 days.


September 27, 2021

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

September 27, 2021

Walker County Probate Court Office Closed After Damage From Vehicle Crash

September 27, 2021

Federal Court Rules With States On Tax Flexibility After Accepting Federal COVID Funds


The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District) will run at a deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said they will dip into reserves to make up the difference. ... (click for more)

Walker County’s Probate Court office has been ordered closed the rest of the week following damage from a weekend vehicle crash. Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer ... (click for more)

A U.S. district court has ruled in favor of Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in their lawsuit "to stop the Biden Administration from ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District) will run at a deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said they will dip into reserves to make up the difference. There will be a pay increase for the program's Ambassadors, bringing them to $15 per hour and team leaders to $17 per hour. A program to pay the homeless to pick up trash has been suspended. ... (click for more)

Walker County Probate Court Office Closed After Damage From Vehicle Crash

Walker County’s Probate Court office has been ordered closed the rest of the week following damage from a weekend vehicle crash. Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a decorative wall in front of the Walker County Courthouse before slamming into the bottom level of the building. The offices of Probate Court ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wary Of Booster Shots

The Hamilton County Health Dept. has announced they’ll start administering the COVID-19 booster shot today but after former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on “Face the Nation” yesterday, I am not as sold on the Pfizer booster as I had hoped I would be. Not only do I think the process has been too hurried, the CDC is purposely vague and I’m looking at this as “wait-and-see.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Sewanee Loses 49-27 Shootout With Hendrix

When Keegan Glaze blocked and then recovered a Hendrix punt for a Sewanee touchdown, Tigers fans in attendance had to wonder if this was to be the day the long losing streak finally ended. After concluding the first quarter leading 6-0, that fantastic scenario was appearing more and more realistic. Then Hendrix quarterback Parker Wells ended the dream. He threw for six touchdowns ... (click for more)

Freshmen Lead Mocs Soccer Over VMI 2-0

Freshmen Sylvie Keck and Kelly Tuerff each found the back of the net Sunday afternoon to give the Chattanooga soccer team a 2-0 win over VMI in Southern Conference action at the UTC Sports Complex. “We’re proud of them taking their chance,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Sylvie’s goal was fantastic. Kelly took her goal really well in the second half. Delighted with those ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors