Here is the Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, JASON LAMAR

1129 TWIN RIVERS ROAD GREENSBORO, 30642

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES

2907 PLYMOUTH RD APT 2 JOHNSON CITY, 37601

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

BONNER, DEREK DEVON

2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER

5409 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROCK, HEATHER MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CANNON, JOHNNY LEE

2001 SHERMAN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---COOPWOOD, JOSHUA DAVID1365 BOSWELL ROAD HOLLY SPRINGS, 38635Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRAWLEY, ROBERT BRETTCHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---CROUCH, AUSTIN200 ROWLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---DAVIS, JAMEL4614 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION---FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND920 FORRST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---GANN, KEVIN EUGENE11156 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GREEN, RICKY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GUINN, TIMOTHY DEANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---HIXSON, DUSTIN W104 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HOGAN, MICHAEL ROBERT THOMAS4423 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPOR---JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR614 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MAYES, KALEB AARON1333 CENORA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULT---MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE2554 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MEDDERS, CASEY MICHAEL1914 YOUNG ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE1860 BAUGH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---MURPHY, MATTHEW TREY5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152654Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---NIX, BRANDI NICHOLEHomeless Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---PARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS104 HARPER RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH III (SUBOXONE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RAMSEY, RAFEYLL3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RANKIN, RICKY DEWAYNE1720 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ROGERS, ALISHA L104 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY1821 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---SMITH, MELVIN LYNN402C DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE63 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WEBB, LATISHA FAYE8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---WRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE133 GRAYS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---YOUNCE, TONYA RANA1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION