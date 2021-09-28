Here is the Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, JASON LAMAR
1129 TWIN RIVERS ROAD GREENSBORO, 30642
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES
2907 PLYMOUTH RD APT 2 JOHNSON CITY, 37601
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
BONNER, DEREK DEVON
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER
5409 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROCK, HEATHER MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CANNON, JOHNNY LEE
2001 SHERMAN ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
COOPWOOD, JOSHUA DAVID
1365 BOSWELL ROAD HOLLY SPRINGS, 38635
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAWLEY, ROBERT BRETT
CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CROUCH, AUSTIN
200 ROWLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
DAVIS, JAMEL
4614 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND
920 FORRST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
11156 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREEN, RICKY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
HIXSON, DUSTIN W
104 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HOGAN, MICHAEL ROBERT THOMAS
4423 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPOR
---
JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR
614 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MAYES, KALEB AARON
1333 CENORA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
---
MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE
2554 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE
4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MEDDERS, CASEY MICHAEL
1914 YOUNG ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE
1860 BAUGH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
MURPHY, MATTHEW TREY
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152654
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
---
NIX, BRANDI NICHOLE
Homeless Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
PARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
104 HARPER RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH III (SUBOXONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAMSEY, RAFEYLL
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RANKIN, RICKY DEWAYNE
1720 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ROGERS, ALISHA L
104 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY
1821 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
SMITH, MELVIN LYNN
402C DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
63 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WEBB, LATISHA FAYE
8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
WRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE
133 GRAYS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION