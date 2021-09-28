 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Here is the Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, JASON LAMAR 
1129 TWIN RIVERS ROAD GREENSBORO, 30642 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES 
2907 PLYMOUTH RD APT 2 JOHNSON CITY, 37601 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
BONNER, DEREK DEVON 
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER 
5409 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROCK, HEATHER MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CANNON, JOHNNY LEE 
2001 SHERMAN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
COOPWOOD, JOSHUA DAVID 
1365 BOSWELL ROAD HOLLY SPRINGS, 38635 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAWLEY, ROBERT BRETT 
CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CROUCH, AUSTIN 
200 ROWLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
DAVIS, JAMEL 
4614 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND 
920 FORRST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
11156 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREEN, RICKY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
HIXSON, DUSTIN W 
104 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HOGAN, MICHAEL ROBERT THOMAS 
4423 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPOR
---
JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR 
614 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MAYES, KALEB AARON 
1333 CENORA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
---
MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE 
2554 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE 
4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MEDDERS, CASEY MICHAEL 
1914 YOUNG ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE 
1860 BAUGH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
MURPHY, MATTHEW TREY 
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152654 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
---
NIX, BRANDI NICHOLE 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
PARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS 
104 HARPER RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH III (SUBOXONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAMSEY, RAFEYLL 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RANKIN, RICKY DEWAYNE 
1720 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ROGERS, ALISHA L 
104 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY 
1821 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
SMITH, MELVIN LYNN 
402C DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE 
63 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WEBB, LATISHA FAYE 
8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
WRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE 
133 GRAYS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 27, 2021

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

September 27, 2021

Walker County Probate Court Office Closed After Damage From Vehicle Crash


Here is the Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, JASON LAMAR 1129 TWIN RIVERS ROAD GREENSBORO, 30642 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District) will run at a deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said they will dip into reserves to make up the difference. ... (click for more)

Walker County’s Probate Court office has been ordered closed the rest of the week following damage from a weekend vehicle crash. Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, JASON LAMAR 1129 TWIN RIVERS ROAD GREENSBORO, 30642 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES 2907 PLYMOUTH RD APT 2 JOHNSON CITY, 37601 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District) will run at a deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said they will dip into reserves to make up the difference. There will be a pay increase for the program's Ambassadors, bringing them to $15 per hour and team leaders to $17 per hour. A program to pay the homeless to pick up trash has been suspended. ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wary Of Booster Shots

The Hamilton County Health Dept. has announced they’ll start administering the COVID-19 booster shot today but after former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on “Face the Nation” yesterday, I am not as sold on the Pfizer booster as I had hoped I would be. Not only do I think the process has been too hurried, the CDC is purposely vague and I’m looking at this as “wait-and-see.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Sewanee Loses 49-27 Shootout With Hendrix

When Keegan Glaze blocked and then recovered a Hendrix punt for a Sewanee touchdown, Tigers fans in attendance had to wonder if this was to be the day the long losing streak finally ended. After concluding the first quarter leading 6-0, that fantastic scenario was appearing more and more realistic. Then Hendrix quarterback Parker Wells ended the dream. He threw for six touchdowns ... (click for more)

Freshmen Lead Mocs Soccer Over VMI 2-0

Freshmen Sylvie Keck and Kelly Tuerff each found the back of the net Sunday afternoon to give the Chattanooga soccer team a 2-0 win over VMI in Southern Conference action at the UTC Sports Complex. “We’re proud of them taking their chance,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Sylvie’s goal was fantastic. Kelly took her goal really well in the second half. Delighted with those ... (click for more)


