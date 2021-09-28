Elizabeth Baker Takes Seat On Signal Council; Stormwater Fees Rise By 30%

The Signal Mountain Town Council on Monday night began with the swearing in of the newest council member, Elizabeth Baker, by Judge Gary Humble. She replaces Dan Landrum, who resigned from the position.

On the second and final reading, an ordinance passed that amends stormwater fees for property owners. A study by MTAS, requested by the council, resulted in a recommendation to raise stormwater fees by 100 percent. The council chose to raise the fees gradually, starting with a 30 percent increase this year in both the minimum fee and the per square foot fee. The recommended increases will be made incrementally in the future.

The town’s water policies have been updated and were discussed by the council Monday night. The rate structure has changed, making it simpler for residents to understand and for staff to manage, said Town Manager Boyd Veal. Water customers will now pay a monthly service fee plus paying for the amount of water that is used. There is also clarification of the procedures used for disconnections and how leak adjustments will be made. And, where large parcels have been subdivided, there are conditions for water meters that will apply to developers. A resolution for the changes will be voted on at the next council meeting.

The town has received two grants and the council voted to accept both. The first, a Highway Traffic Safety Grant (THSO grant) of $15,000, is for aiding law enforcement. This grant that has been received for about 15 years is used to buy equipment which varies each year. This year it will be used to purchase light packages for equipping new police vehicles when they arrive. Also accepted was a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This $32,000 grant will buy a digital extinguisher simulator that will be used for training town employees to hold training classes for the public.

Mayor Charles Poss was authorized to sign an agreement with TDOT for the construction project to improve both stability and safety to the main access road to the town. It includes the part of State Route-8 that is within the Signal city limits. The town agreed to accept conditions in the TDOT proposal, including that Signal Mountain will provide small areas of rights-of-ways needed for drainage, at no cost to TDOT.

Discussion also took place about the policy of wearing masks in public spaces. With no objections, the requirement will continue to be enforced in the town for the time being, but will be considered every couple of meetings if improvements are seen in the number of COVID cases.

Mr. Veal told the council that Honna Rogers from MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Services) will be at the next council meeting on Oct. 11. It will be to discuss reviews that are planned for each department in the town for the purpose of streamlining the government to reduce costs. The city manager asked each council member to come prepared with questions.

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust has recently acquired 32 acres. This tract at Edwards Point will now be protected and will draw people to the area, said Mr. Veal. The trust has property available for parking and would like to work with Signal Mountain for better access in the form of trailheads and parking. This might take some pressure off the town concerning parking issues the town has been facing, he said.

Sidewalks to be built in Old Town will be using federal money, said Public Works Director Loretta Hopper, so the process will take a long time. Plans were submitted first to TDOT in mid-May and the town is waiting on an assessment from the state about the placement, drainage and landscaping plans from the engineers. Approval has to come first from the state before the federal government, which must also sign-off on the plans before getting the approval to proceed. The engineers working on the sidewalk project will come to the council meeting on Oct. 25 to give an update.