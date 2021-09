Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, JOSEPH WAYNE

8281 COOK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BATTLE, MICHAEL LEBRON

1013 OVERLOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

---

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

2305 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BOUTKIDA, MOHAMED6611 JULIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER781 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CABRERA, CORY A3003 SPRING PLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---CHAIN, TYRONE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE730 GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COX, ROBERT BRIAN1092 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 30745Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank(PTR) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---CRUMSEY, LADARIUS1905 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DYER, JASON MICHAEL1412 CHOATE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO SEQUATCHIE COUNTY---EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, ROSS DANIEL504 YOUNG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FAUCETT, RICKY JOE1129 BROCKHOLLOW PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FREEMAN, LAVAL7797 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GIBBS, MICHAEL TERRELL5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GOOD, BILLY ROBERT923 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN8709 HIDDEN BRANCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---GRAY, KEVIN JOHN8351 PETTY RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GREER, COREY JAMMAL2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---HAMMOND, HEATHER NICHOLE8952 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE1516 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEADRICK, MARK STEVENHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374123501Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD8698 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH9039 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373798904Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFAILURE TO APPEAR---KARADI, COURTNEY MICHELLE548 HICKORY WOODS DR ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KING, MATTHEW185 N SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---LOACH, SHERRY ANNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCLOUD, ALLEN WAYNE4204 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MERRIMAN, JAMES DEWEY9620 VINE STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILRANEY, CHRISTINE E201 CHAMBERS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, JOHN TONY2000 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE225 STITETT DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI400 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN5223 HICKORY WOODS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---RAMOS, ALVARO SANDOVAL1726 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWOPEN CONTAINER LAWOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---REECE, VALERIE B104 LAUREL DR CHATT, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RICHARDSON, JESSICA ELIZABETH523 ROAD 9101 HIGDON, 35979Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SADDLER, DEVON T5216 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)---SEIBERS, JULIE S1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD #303 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHAVERS, MACHELLE DONETTE512 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOG, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHERRELL, DENNIS8946 VILLA RICA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SHRUM, COURTNEY B3073 B CABBAGE PATCH RD ALTAMONT, 37301Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON1721 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---STATON, KANIKA LASHA522 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARFORGERYFAILURE TO APPEAR---STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE4936 VINCENT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION---THOMAS, EDWARD DEVON07 LOCUST ST FAYETTEVILLE, 37334Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARD, NATHAN M2210 NEW HOME LOOP TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN12321 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WORLEY, ROBERT M1190 NEW HWY 68 SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)