29-Year-Old Killed In Shooting Wednesday Evening On Shady Vail Lane

Frederick Moore, 29, was killed when he was shot in a residence on Shady Vail Lane Wednesday evening.Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Shady Vail Lane at approximately 7:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot.Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced him deceased on scene.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that Moore was inside a residence near the above location when the suspect produced a firearm and shot him.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.